Failure to appear: Thomas W. Largent, 39, Greasy Cove Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Feb. 25. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Largent following a traffic stop.
Webb arrest: A Cosby man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, Feb. 25. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to Wendy’s concerning a possibly impaired driver. Ptl. Shults made contact with the driver identified as Riley A. Webb, 26, Caton Grove Road, who had slurred speech and dilated pupils. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Webb and he performed poorly on all tests given. Webb was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and violation of implied consent.
Bunch arrest: A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Rutledge woman on Thursday, Feb. 25. Patrolman Paul Weber said he stopped a vehicle for speeding on West Broadway Street. Upon stopping the vehicle, Ptl. Weber made contact with the driver, Gilliam Dawn Bunch, 50, who had an odor of alcohol about her person and bloodshot eyes. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Bunch and she performed poorly on all tests given. Bunch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Warrants served: Crystal J. Walker, 38, Deadwood Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Walker following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
