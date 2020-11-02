Failure to appear: Samuel Corban, 42, C Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 30. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Corban at his residence without incident.
Ball arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway concerning a possible impaired driver on Friday, Oct. 30. Sgt. Derek Wright located the suspected vehicle driving through the Walmart parking and conducted a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Elmer Ball, 59, Driftwood Drive, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Ball was placed under arrest. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a box that contained 45 pills identified as Oxycodone along with another pill bottle that contained 14 pills identified as Oxymorphone. Ball was charged with possession of schedule II (two counts), driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and unlawful removal of registration plate.
Probation violation: Matthew Hyatt, 34, Fowlers Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Oct. 30. Patrolman Joshyua Shults served Hyatt the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Scarlett Short, 34, North Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (five counts) on Saturday, Oct. 31. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Short without incident.
Probation violation: Billy Hance, 48, Old Sevierville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Oct. 30. Patrolman Paul Weber served Hance the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Martin arrest: James Martin, 56, Mineral Street, was arrested by the Newport Police Department after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle on Saturday, Oct. 31. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of North Street, when he observed Martin operating a motorcycle that had an expired tag. According to the report, as Ptl. Weber ran the tag through NCIC, officers learned the motorcycle had been reported stolen. Ptl. Weber conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Martin who did not possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license. When questioned about the motorcycle, Martin said he purchased the motorcycle from a friend. Martin was placed under arrest and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, driving while license revoked and expired tags.
Drugs found during traffic stop: A Newport woman is facing several charges following a routine traffic stop in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 31. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a Chevrolet vehicle after noticing the vehicle had an expired tag. Ptl. Weber made contact with the drive, identified as Kimberly Hull, 24, Walnut Street, who said she was borrowing the vehicle from a friend but she could not provide the name of the friend. According to the report, officers obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found bags of suspected cocaine and several needles. Hull was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag and violation of financial responsibility.
Messer charged: Officers were dispatched to 1025 Cosby Highway, concerning a domestic disturbance on Friday, Oct. 30. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with the female victim, who advised that Timothy Messer, 36, Filbert Steet, struck her several times and fled the scene. Messer was later located near ConAgra where he was placed under arrest. He was charged with domestic assault.
Warren charged: Jessica Warren, 36, Restful Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Friday, Oct. 30. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Warren following a traffic stop.
Hall arrest: James Hall, 45, Melton Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) and violation of sex offender registry on Friday, Oct. 30. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Hall without incident.
Escape: Forest Beason, 27, Edwina Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Beason without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.DUI: Officers were dispatched the area of Hedrick Drive and West Broadway Street, concerning a male subject who left Rural Medical Services while under the influence on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Patrolman Brandon Cassady located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with Anthony Shelton, 57, Cottage Way, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and bloodshot eyes. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Shelton and he performed poorly on all tests given. Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Gatens arrest: Shawn Gatens, 46, Seabrook Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for escape and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Gatens at his residence without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
