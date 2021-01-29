Black arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Mineral Street concerning a male subject who was attempting to break into a residence on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Patrolman Justin Shelton located the male in question, identified as Logan Black, 24, walking on Mineral Street with a blanket covering him. As officers made contact with Black, he attempted to give officers a false name. Black was identified and placed under arrest without incident. A pat down search of Black’s person revealed a needle. Black was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and attempted aggravated burglary.
Probation violation: Lonnie Grooms, 43, West Highway 25/70, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Jan. 25. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Grooms following a traffic stop without incident.
Hall arrest: Officers were dispatched to Terrace Way concerning an assault that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Marsha Ball, who said Danny Ray Hall, 36, Buffalo Road, assaulted her twice in a two-day span. According to the report, the day before, Hall kicked in her door and put a blanket over her face preventing her from breathing. Hall then fled the scene. He was later arrested at a residence on Shellbark Way.
Carmichael arrest: A Del Rio woman was charged with driving under the influence on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a vehicle after the driver, identified as Heather Carmichael, 41, Raven Branch Road, was caught swerving on Cosby Highway. At that time, officers made contact with Carmichael and said she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Carmichael was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and improper lane change.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
