Unruly child: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Police Department to speak with an unruly child on Monday, July 6. Patrolman Jordan Douglas came in contact with Roberta Paxton, 61, Smithwood Avenue, who said her 11-year-old grandson became angry and allegedly shoved her because he had to go to the Boys & Girls Club. No citations were issued.
Vick arrest: Officers were dispatched to Food City East concerning an active shoplifter on Monday, July 6. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with employees, who said Alice Vick, 42, River Road, took food from the deli and began eating the food without paying for it. Officers made contact with Vick who was speaking “incoherently” and making “wild” statements, the report stated. Officers suspected Vick was under the influence. Vick was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
DUI: A Hermitage woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, July 7. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed Felicita Lafever, 25, strike a curb near Cracker Barrel. Upon making contact with Lafever, officers noted that her eyes were bloodshot. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Lafever and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching her vehicle officers located an open container of alcohol along with a pipe and 1.2 grams of marijuana. Lafever was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane change, open container, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Probation violation: Amanda Sklar, 49, Sulphur Springs Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, July 6. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Sklar without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Short arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mooresburg man on Sunday, July 5. Patrolman Chris Silvers stopped a maroon Chevrolet truck after he observed the vehicle “swerving” on East Broadway. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Agon T. Short, 24, exited the vehicle and stated it was a “work truck”. Officers asked Short to get back inside the vehicle but he refused to do so. Short was then detained. According to the report, Ptl. Silvers searched the vehicle and found registration and other items that belonged to Charles Trent of Rogersville. Ptl. Silvers called Trent and learned he reported the truck stolen to Rogersville Police Department earlier that day. As officers questioned Short about the vehicle, they noted he was under the influence of a narcotic. Short was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
