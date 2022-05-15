Trespassing: On May 10, police were dispatched to a property regarding a trespasser. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke to the manager of the property, who stated that Jerry Acuff, age 59, had been previously banned from the property and was hiding in the restroom. Robey made contact with Acuff, who complained that he felt sick. Acuff was transported to Newport Medical Center. During transport, Acuff dropped a prescription bottle of suboxone, which police took into evidence for safekeeping.
Public Intoxication: On May 11, police responded to a call from Sparkle Wash regarding an intoxicated female subject who was rolling on the ground. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Patsy Self, age 40, who Shelton reported, “smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.” Self was determined to be a danger to herself and was taken into custody for her own safety.
General Complaint: On May 11, police spoke to employees of Verizon Wireless, who reported a suspicious male subject who had entered the store earlier in the day. According to the employees, the white male was approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall with short hair, wearing “business attire” and a nasal strip on his nose. The male allegedly entered the store with two handguns tucked into his waistband and asked for a specific employee by name. Employees told the man that the employee was not in the store, and the man turned and left the building. Police spoke to the employee in question, who stated he did not know who the subject could be, sharing that he doesn’t have any conflicts of note.
Theft: On May 11, police responded to a call regarding tenants who had been evicted from a property. The caller shared that the electric meter had been removed from the side of the home of Marlo McGaha, age 42, and the electricity had been hot wired. Newport Utilities shared that there was no active electricity under the tenants’ names, but the caller reported that the lights were on in the residence. NU sent a representative to replace the meter and valued the total cost of the theft at $798.78.
Reckless Endangerment: On May 12, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding gunshots within Newport City Limits. Shelton was able to locate the source of the shots near Newport Terrace Apartments. Officers made contact with Joshua Gibson, age 25, who stated he had been firing a 9mm pistol and a .22 caliber rifle out of the back window of his residence and into the woods. During the investigation, Brandy Williams, age 23, stated that she had been the only one to fire a weapon prior to police arrival. Both individuals admitted to consuming alcohol, and both were taken into custody for reckless endangerment.
Possession of Schedule IV: On May 12, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 53 mph in a 30 mph zone of Heritage Boulevard. The driver was identified as Hanna Ellenburg, age 23, and Shelton reported that she had been holding her cell phone while driving. Shelton noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, and a search found 30 grams of suspected marijuana. Ellenburg was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Vandalism: On May 12, police responded to Food City East in reference to an act of vandalism. Captain Matthew Elliot spoke to the manager, who produced security footage showing a white male entering the store, walking to the buffet bar, and defecating in the nearby trash can. The subject left the store before the manager was made aware of the incident. According to the manager, over 60 pounds of food had to be discarded due to contamination from the incident, valued at a total loss of $429.68.
Drug Charges: On May 12, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Napa Auto Parts in reference to a possible overdose. Laughter spoke to employees who stated that Joey Gaylon, age 46, had fallen in the restroom and hit his head on the sink. Laughter reported that Gaylon was having trouble keeping his eyes open and his speech was slurred, and that his pupils were not reactive to light. Laughter placed Gaylon under arrest for Public Intoxication, and a search of his person revealed six grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of suspected heroin, and several cut straws and other drug paraphernalia. Gaylon was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
