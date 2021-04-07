Stolen Property: Deputies were dispatched to 378 Rocky Top Road in regards to stolen property. Deputy Jamison Pickens spoke with Sarah Dalton who stated she rents the home on the property from Anthony Green. Dalton reported that someone had broken into the home and taken several of Green’s belongings. Pickens’ report stated there were signs of forced entry on the front door of the home. Green provided deputies with a list of the stolen items and an overall value. He also provided the names of two subjects who may be responsible for the theft. Pickens ran both Green and Dalton’s names through dispatch and was advised that Green had two felony warrants out of Sevier County. Green was arrested and transported to the county line where a Sevier County officer took him into custody.
Reckless Endangerment: Deputy James Cupp observed a gold passenger car leave the intersection of Coops Road and New Cave Church at a high rate of speed. Cupp attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver ignored his lights and sirens and continued on Raines Road at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit the vehicle crashed into a parked car at 1092 Raines Road. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffery Shaffer, 47, Morristown, got out of the vehicle complaining of back pain. Shaffer spent time with EMS crews before he was searched by Deputy Cupp. Cupp located Shaffer’s wallet, which had an 8 mg Suboxone strip inside. Shaffer was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Driving while License Revoked and Simple Possession.
Driving Revoked: A Newport man was arrested after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on April 2. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched to the area of 236 Carson Springs Road in reference to the accident. He made contact with the driver, Roger Ashworth, 58, 321 West Broadway, who said he pulled out in front of another vehicle causing the accident. Hazelwood ran Ashworth’s name through dispatch and found his license was revoked for DUI out of Jefferson County in 1999. Ashworth also had two prior Driving on Revoked License convictions. Ashworth was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. He faces charges of Driving While License Revoked 3rd offense, and financial responsibility.
Drug Possession: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched to 242 Bear Branch Road on the report of several subjects fighting at a residence. Upon arrival at the residence, Hazelwood could not find anyone at the home. When leaving the scene, he came in contact with a Chevrolet Malibu with possible suspects involved in the altercation. Hazelwood made contact with the driver, Crystal Woody, and passenger, Justin Riddle. Deputy Hazelwood reported that an odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. Riddle was asked about the marijuana, and stated he had “just smoked a joint” leaving the rest of the drug in the passenger side door. Riddle was given a citation for simple possession, and Woody was arrested on an active warrant out of Cocke County. The details of the warrant were not listed in the report.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.