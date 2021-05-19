Vandalism: On May 15, Patrolman Michael Robey responded to a vandalism call from a residence on Alex Street. Robey spoke to Elizabeth Ray, who stated she had broken up with her boyfriend, Alexander Shon-Thomas, 24, Legacy Point Way, Knoxville. Ray said she and Shon-Thomas got into an argument that resulted in Shon-Thomas breaking the back window of her residence. Shon-Thomas was issued a citation for vandalism under $1,000.
Shoplifting: On May 15, Sergeant David Clevenger received a call from Walmart regarding a shoplifting case. The Loss Prevention Officer alerted police to a woman who had stolen a pair of jeans and left the store in a green Honda CR-V. Police made contact with the woman, identified as Julia Ramsey, 57, US 25/70, Hot Springs, NC. Ramsey claimed she had exchanged the jeans, but officers confirmed there was video evidence of her entering the store empty handed and removing the tags from the jeans. Police cited Ramsey for the theft and returned the jeans.
DUI: On May 15, Patrolman Paul Weber observed a Nissan traveling on West Broadway with a broken taillight and initiated a traffic stop. According to the report, the driver, Jack Swanger, 40, Sprouse Lane, Newport, smelled strongly of alcohol. Swanger performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to consent to a blood draw or breath test. Swanger was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Threat/Assault: On May 14, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to an assault call from a residence on Terrace Way. Danielle Belcher spoke to Shults and stated that she and Jennifer Gibson, 28, Terrace Way, Newport, had gotten into an argument concerning furniture and Gibson tried to enter Belcher’s residence and threatened violence. Gibson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 15, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a motorcycle that repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver was identified as Stephen Denton, 52, Chestnut Grove Road, Dandridge. According to the report, Denton smelled strongly of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Denton was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/Warrants: On May 17, officers initiated a traffic stop for a driver who turned recklessly onto Hedrick Drive from Cosby Highway, almost colliding with a patrol car. The driver, identified as Stoney Bohannon, 25, Past Time Way, Newport, admitted to drinking two beers before driving. Bohannon performed poorly on field sobriety tests. The passenger in the vehicle, Joshton Fine, 24, Oldham Street, Pigeon Forge, was found to have active warrants for Violation of Parole. Both individuals were arrested.
Shoplifting: On May 16, officers responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Officers were advised to look for a man in a white chevy who had stolen two air fryers, valued at $409.00. Police came into contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, at which point the man fled from the vehicle and ran towards Old Cave Church Road. Officers were able to catch the man, identified as Tony Thompson, 31, Shields Ferry Road, Morristown. Thompson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 15, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to an assault call regarding a couple that had been arguing in their car. Douglas spoke with Stephanie Shehee, who had a wound on her head. She claimed the injury was from an accident, but a witness stated that the male in the car, John Shehee, 36, Old Knoxville Highway, Newport, had headbutted Stephanie before leaving the scene. Douglas issued a warrant for John Shehee for Aggravated Assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.