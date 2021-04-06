DUI: Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop for a white Honda that had failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver was identified as Daphne Russell, 46, Newport. Russell performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was found with a baggie of marijuana and a baggie containing what Russell admitted was cocaine residue. Russell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Charges: On April 4, officers were dispatched to Quality Inn in regards to drug activity. After speaking with Quality Inn employees, officers made contact with the occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot. The individuals were identified as Christopher Weaver, 31, Anderson, IN and James Smith, 39, Yellow Creek Road, Dickson, TN. The two admitted they had marijuana in the vehicle and surrendered approximately 50 grams of the substance to the police. A search of the vehicle found grinders, pipes, and other paraphernalia. Both men were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Criminal Impersonation: Officer Justin Shelton responded to a call from Newport City Hall regarding a man who refused to leave. According to the report, the man, identified as Kenneth Conary, 32, Seabrook Street, Newport, gave Officer Shelton a fake name when he was asked. Conary had been arrested earlier in the week for being drunk in public. Conary was placed under arrest for criminal impersonation and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Violence: Officer Joshyua Shults was dispatched to a residence on Cosby Highway in regards to a domestic violence call. According to the report, a male and female had gotten into a fight at their residence involving money. The man, identified as Brian Cammarano, 36, Cosby Highway, Newport, had reportedly pushed the woman over, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. Cammarano was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Revoked License: On April 3, police were dispatched to the Burger King on Cosby Highway in response to a suspicious vehicle that was seen at Ramsey’s junkyard with the occupants attempting to steal catalytic converters. Police made contact with the passenger, who told them the driver, Larry Banks, 43, Long Branch Road, Del Rio, had run off because he thought he had warrants. Police located Banks at a nearby Marathon gas station and spoke with him. Banks admitted to driving the vehicle and was found to have been driving on a revoked license. Banks was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officer Eli Suggs was dispatched to US 25/70 in response to a three-vehicle crash. According to the report, one of the individuals involved in the crash was Mark Denton, 57, Dandridge. Denton had slurred speech and was exhibiting signs of drunkenness. Denton performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and admitted to having drunk two hard lemonade beverages and taken one Ambien pill before driving. Denton registered a 0.063 on a breath test. Denton was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation Violation: Officer Joshyua Shults came into contact with Stephanie Houchins, 50, Cosby, at US Bank. Houchins had an active warrant for violation of probation. She was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to Appear: Sgt. Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired tags. The driver, Gary Haney, 49, Rock City Road, Newport, was found to be driving on a revoked license and an active warrant out of Cocke County for failure to appear. Haney was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.