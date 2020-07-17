Warrant served: Noah Shane Hines, 20, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic assault on Tuesday, July 14. Hines was being sought after he assaulted Lauria Conard, 22, at her Briar Thicket Road residence on July 8. Hines was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Johnson arrest: Cody A. Johnson, 26, Tree Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for domestic assault (two counts), possession of schedule VI, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and vandalism over $500 on Tuesday, July 14. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Johnson at his residence without incident.
Warrants served: Robert David Davis, 48, Stoneview Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property over $1,000 and vandalism over $500 on Wednesday, July 15. Deputy Jonathan Ochs arrested without incident.
Theft: Angela Barnett, 50, South Highway 340, filed a theft report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 16. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Barnett, who said someone reportedly stole a blue and silver go-cart. The go-cart was last seen on her property the day before. The estimated loss was $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
