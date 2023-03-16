March 6-10
SR Law Group, et al, and Edward D. Russell, Substitute Trustee to Roger W. Miller, 6th District, $45,000.
Timothy F. Glenn and wife, Jennifer C. Glenn to Bruce Olson and wife, Tatha Olson, 10th District, $285,000.
Jerry Holt to Kristina M. Renner, 6th District, $75,000.
David C. Heinrichs and wife, Leann Heinrichs to Roy Allen and wife, Lisa Allen, 3rd District, $197,500.
Anthony Green and wife, Gladys P. Green to Joshua J. Campbell, et al, and Mindy M. Shelton, 6th District, $98,000.
Kimberly Dawn Hopkins to Christopher L. Free, 4th District, $170,000.
Donald Gregory Collins, et al, and Donald Collins Jr. and Elizabeth Costner to Jacob E. Bevins, et al, and Shayla J. Bevins and Damon Bevins, 2nd District, $220,000.
Peggy Pack and husband, J C Pack to Jordon Tyler Jones, et al, and Rachel Ashley Jones, Ritchie S. Broyles, and Judy L. Broyles, 5th District, $33,000.
Ritchie S. Broyles and wife, Judy L. Broyles to Craig Cooper, 4th District, $72,000.
Cody James Keys to J Witt Properties LLC, 5th District, $38,000.
Gerald Lonzo Brown, et al, and Nancy Carolyn Brown and Gerald L. Brown to Catherine M. Maentanis, Trustee, et al, and Tehillim 91 Living Trust, 1st District, $405,000.
Theresa Jean Nelson and husband, Robert Emmert Nelson to Michael Oras, 11th District, $27,500.
Mary P. Henry to Zachary C. Langevin, et al, and Ashlee C. Moore, 5th District, $6,800.
Lawrence Robert Price and wife, Wendy Michelle Price to William E. Banks, 8th District, $9,000.
Melanie Gregory to Andrea De Fatima Morriss, 6th District, $237,400.
Robert Leigh Worboys, et al, and Michell Kathleen Worboys, Robert L. Worboys, and Michell K. Worboys to Larry Eugene Hartsell and wife, Blanche Louise Hartsell, 7th District, $18,000.
Nancy Layman to Sheila Gentry, 5th District, $75,000.
Melissa Ann Durrant to Lisa Lee, 8th District, $113,000.
Michael McCullen and wife, Linda Diane McCullen to Marius Helmersen and wife, Robin Helmersen, 5th District, $799,000.
Greiner Family LLC to Ober Land LLC, 11th District, $660,000.
Fred Pack Jr., et al, and Bruce Pack and Debra Pack Nichols to Brian Adriane Pack, 6th District, $75,000.
Eugene Eslinger, et al, and Deborah Eslinger and Mayford Eslinger to Lisbeth Lopez, 4th District, $54,000.
Estate of Ransom Hall to Teri Lynn Philhower and husband, Lawrence Earl Philhower, 8th District, $217,500.
Shirley J. Shelton to Michael Alley, et al, and Belinda Alley, Jonathan Alley, and Sabrina Alley, 6th District, $95,000.
Edwin Esch, Personal Representative, et, and Robert Esch, Personal Representative, and Estate of Lynne E. Esch to Maureen Day, 7th District, $205,000.
Danny Roy McGaha, et al, and Danny R. McGaha to Alissa May Chamberlain, 6th District, $61,340.
Chad Ellis to Christopher C. Romines and wife, Hannah C. Romines, 1st District, $23,000.
Donald F. Francis and wife, Tammy M. Francis to Josh Seay, et al, and Adam Seay and Dwight Seay, 6th District, $75,000.
