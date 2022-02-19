Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Highway 73 when he observed Tommy Spence Leonard walking northbound near the fog line. Forbes contacted the jail for a local warrant check, and they advise that Leonard had an active Violation of Probation warrant. Forbes made initial contact with Leonard and advised him that he had a warrant for his arrest. Forbes attempted to put handcuffs on Leonard, but he was allegedly “too tense and his arms would not bend enough.” The report states that Leonard became “agitated” so Forbes cuffed his wrists in front of his body. A medicine bottle with no label was found during a search of Leonard’s person. Inside the bottle were several pills of different sizes and shapes. Leonard was transported to the Cocke County Jail. As Leonard exited the patrol car he asked Forbes for a cigarette. Forbes advised Leonard that he did not have one. Leonard cursed at Forbes and allegedly attempted to hit him in the face with both closed fists. Forbes was able to dodge Leonard’s fists and take him to the ground. Forbes requested a restraint chair be brought to ensure that Leonard would not try to hurt another officer. Leonard cooperated with the jail staff after the altercation. Forbes reportedly sustained minor cuts and bruises on both hands from the asphalt. Leonard was charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault, Possession of Legend Drug and Violation of Probation.
Theft of Property: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to the 440 Truck Stop after dispatch received a call from Mayankumar Patel, who wanted to make a theft report. Patel alleged that a woman named “Lisa Sutton” kept coming to his store after repeatedly being told not to come back due to issues with her stealing. Patel showed Williams store surveillance video from February 12, which positively identified the woman, who also goes by the name of Lisa Shults, taking two hoodies off of a clothing rack and stuffing them in her purse. Patel said the two hoodies were valued at $65.83.
Capias: Deputy Alison Brooks was asked to come to the County Jail Annex to serve warrants on Kimberly Manning. Brooks served warrants on Manning for Failure to Appear and Capias. All warrants were served without incident.
DUI: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp and Sergeant Joey Owings responded to D.J.s’ Market on the report of a male subject who was passed out at the gas pumps. Snapp and Owings arrived to find the male had moved the vehicle to the side of the parking lot. Snapp approached the car and observed the male in the driver seat passed out with the keys in the ignition. The driver’s window was down and Snapp reportedly tapped the male on the shoulder to wake him up. Snapp found the driver to be Eric Douglas Ridenour, 54, Strawberry Plains. Snapp asked Ridenour for his driver’s license and he allegedly fumbled through his wallet even though the license was in the plain sight. Snapp asked Ridenour step out of the car to perform a field sobriety test. During the entire time that Snapp and Owings were in contact with Ridenour his speech was slurred/confused and he was very unstable on his feet, according to the report. Snapp checked Ridenour’s license through NCIC and found it to be revoked for Driving Under the Influence. Ridenour was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Driving on a Revoked License. He was transported to the County Jail where he was asked to submit to a blood/alcohol content test but allegedly refused.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
