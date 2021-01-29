Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hull Way, concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Jan. 25. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Debra Sutton, 56, who said while she and Lora Elizabeth Sutton, 29, were arguing Lora allegedly pushed her down. Deputies observed wounds consistent with Debra’s story. Lora Sutton was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Largent arrest: A Cosby man was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Sgt. Wes Keys and Deputy Joshua Malone conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle speeding on Cosby Highway. At that time, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Thomas Wesley Largent, 39, Greasy Cove Road, who appeared to be “nervous”. When asked if deputies could search the vehicle, Largent denied. Deputy Blake Cupp and K9 Narco were then dispatched to the scene where Narco conducted an air sniff test and alerted deputies to the driver side door. Deputies located a baggie that contained marijuana. Largent was placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule VI.
Warrant served: David Lee Owens, 30, McCormick Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for aggravated assault on Thursday, Jan. 28. Owens was wanted after he allegedly assaulted Brenda Owens, 25, on Monday, Jan. 25. Deputy Jessica Butler arrested Owens following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: Raven Solis, 26, Travis Way, filed a domestic assault report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Mrs. Solis, who said her husband, Juan Solis, 26, allegedly pushed her down following an argument. Warrants were filed for domestic assault.
Failure to appear: Bobby C. Trice, 62, Jasmine Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Deputy Joshua Boyce arrested Trice at his residence without incident.
Failure to appear: Tiffany Ann Atkins, 31, Highway 160, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Atkins at a residence on Elder Way without incident.
Probation violation: John Edward Atkins, 27, Country Path Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Atkins without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Casey Lynn Owenby, 38, Rankin Hill Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Owenby following a traffic stop without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.