Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to 346 Cosby Highway concerning an unconscious person on Monday, Dec. 21. Patrolman Michael Robey located the person in question identified as William Gage Reece, 24, Fine Street, who was still at the scene and unresponsive. According to the report, officers administered two doses to Narcan to Reece and he became stable. While First Call EMS was at the scene Reece became “combative” and refused medical attention. Reece was medically cleared and placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication.
Lamaster arrest: A Newport man is facing a pair of charges after police reports say he attempted to elude arrest by jumping from a second story window on Monday, Dec. 21. Sgt. David Clevenger was dispatched to 118 Melton Road in reference to a theft. Sgt. Clevenger spoke with Donell Bruce, 46, who said Micah Lamaster, 20, reportedly stole his 1999 Honda Accord. Later that evening, officers located the vehicle at a residence on Terrace Way. As officers attempted to make contact with Lamaster, he reportedly jumped from a second story window and attempted to flee from the scene. Officers caught Lamaster and placed him under arrest. He was charged with theft $1,000-$10,000 and fleeing to evade arrest.
Warrant served: Anthony Harris, 30, Old Sevierville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Harris following a traffic stop.
DUI: A Newport woman is facing several charges following a routine traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 21. Patrolman Joshyua Shults stopped a vehicle after the driver, later identified as Camryn Gregg, 22, Cosby Highway, nearly struck a vehicle in on-coming traffic on Cosby Highway. Officers made contact with Gregg and noted she was “lethargic”, had slurred speech and dilated pupils. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Gregg and she performed poorly on all tests given. Gregg was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching her vehicle, officers located an open container of vodka. Gregg was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law and improper lane change.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning active shoplifters on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said he observed Chelsey Brown, 19, White Pine and Hannah Mantooth, 18, 7th Street, ringing up several items while using a barcode for 62 cents. According to the report, the women had a receipt for $19.60. However, the total amount of the items totaled $102.21. According to the report, the women attempted to steal an assortment of food, grooming products, beverages, cigarettes, gasoline and firewood. Both Brown and Mantooth were charged with theft of property.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to Newport Pediatrics concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Tina Presley, 51, who said Gomer Sanderson, 50, Hartford Road, allegedly “grabbed” her by her throat and strangled her. Officers observed wounds around Presley’s neck. Sanderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
