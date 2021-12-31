Theft: On December 28, police responded to a theft call from Myer’s recycling. The owner of Myer’s told Sergeant Justin Vinson that an Electronic Control Unit had been stolen from a Freightliner semi in their parking lot. The owner estimated that the unit was stolen sometime between December 23 and 28. The unit was valued between $4,000 and $5,000.
Drug Charges/Evading Arrest: On December 28, Patrolman Jessy burgess initiated a traffic stop for a motorcyclist who was driving on the wrong side of the road. The motorcyclist accelerated and failed to pull over, and Burgess pursued. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of Morrell Springs Road and crashed. Burgess advised dispatch that he would need an ambulance. Police detained the driver, who was identified as Dustin Moneer, age 29. On Moneer’s person, police found a loaded .32 caliber pistol, 15.73 grams of marijuana, 13.3 grams of heroin, 3.59 grams of methamphetamine, and a 30mg Oxycodone pill, as well as a set of scales, a pipe, and several other pieces of drug paraphernalia. Moneer was charged with numerous drug charges, as well as Evading Arrest, Driving while Revoked, and Possessing a Firearm as a Felon.
DUI: On December 29, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a wreck near Timeout Gas Station on West US 25/70. Laughter spoke to Ashlee Smith, age 25, who was the driver of a silver BMW that was sideways in the road. Laughter determined that Smith had left the roadway on the 432A exit ramp, went up an embankment, struck a utility pole, traveled back down the embankment, and came to a rest on the roadway. Laughter reported a strong smell of alcohol and marijuana coming from Smith’s car. Laughter reported that Smith “had slurred speech and was disoriented.” Smith stated she had drunk consumed two alcoholic beverages, smoked marijuana, and taken prescription mediations before driving from Augusta, Georgia. In Smith’s car, police found an opened six-pack of beer with three beers remaining. Smith performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.