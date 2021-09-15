Possession of Schedule II: On September 10, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a Subaru with tags that were registered to another vehicle. The driver, Carolyn Clevenger, age 54, gave Weber consent to search the vehicle after the passenger was seen stuffing something into the center console. Police found nine oxycodone pills, a glass pipe, and a half-crushed Methadone pill. Clevenger was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On September 10, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had been reported to be driving recklessly on Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Juan Gomez, age 21. Bower reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Gomez’s person, as well as glossy, bloodshot eyes. Gomez performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On September 11, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle on East Broadway that had repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver was identified as Edmund Dahm, age 49. According to Bower’s report, Dahm smelled strongly of alcohol and had glossy, bloodshot eyes. Bower confirmed that Dahm’s license had been revoked for DUI. Dahm performed poorly on modified field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. The passenger of the vehicle, who also appeared to be intoxicated, according to Bower, was unable to contact anyone for a ride home and was taken into custody for the night.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
