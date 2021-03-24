Stolen Vehicle: On March 22, Officer Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a vehicle stolen from the Walgreen’s parking lot. According to the report, the victim, Jeffrey Kelly said he had given a man a ride to Walgreen’s from Food City. Upon arrival, both Kelly and the other male entered the store. The male was seen on security footage leaving the building and driving away with Kelly’s car, a grey Nissan Versa with New York plates.
Lamb Arrest: On March 21, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without operating headlights. According to the report, the driver, Harold Lamb, 37, Paris Branch Road, Benton, smelled strongly of alcohol and was having trouble following commands. Lamb admitted to having “a few drinks” earlier that night and admitted he knew his license was revoked. Lamb performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Manos Arrest: On March 20, Officer Joshyua Shults responded to a call from Terrace Way in regards to a woman locked out of her apartment. According to the report, Rachel Ervin had been locked out by her boyfriend Joshua Manos, 27, Terrace Way, Newport. Ervin said she was scared of Manos and had not been allowed to leave the apartment until her friends arrived. Police made contact with Manos and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Violence: On March 20, officers were called to a residence on Bowman Drive in regards to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Officer Donald Coakley spoke to Brittany Fine who claimed her brother James Fine, 31, Bullard Drive, Newport, had entered her home, kicked her dogs, hit her and threw her onto the couch, breaking it. Fine’s mother, Shaleen Raines said she witnessed the events and that James Fine had struck her in the right eye.
Shoplifting: On March 20, officers responded to a call from Ace Hardware regarding a theft. Officer Michael Robey spoke to Loss Prevention Officer Wayne Ball who stated he had seen an unknown white male trying to steal multiple drills from the store. The male was identified as Kenneth Davis, 56, Brooks Cemetery Road, Newport. Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
