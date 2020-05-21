Hall arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Eagle Trail Drive in reference to a domestic dispute on Wednesday, May 20. Deputy Zach Magourik spoke with Tammy Hall, 58, who said her daughter, Laura Ann Hall, 37, Dyke Street, came to her residence and started an argument. Deputies noted that Laura Hall was not allowed to be at her mother’s residence due to past complaints. Laura Hall fled the scene before deputies’ arrival but was located a short distance from the home. She was arrested without incident. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, female correction officers searched Hall and found she was in possession of needles, a Suboxone strip, a narcotic of suspected Alprazolam. She was charged with criminal trespass, possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV.
Vandalism: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hannon Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, May 19. Deputy Jonathan Ochs spoke with Rebecca Strong, 47, who said David Wayne Frazier, 58, Greggs Lane, allegedly “forced” his way through a locked door at her residence. Strong advised Frazier did not hit her despite telling central dispatch that she was being attacked. Frazier fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The estimated damage tallied to $150.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
