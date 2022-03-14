Capias: Sergeant Joshua Boyce was notified that Eric Click was seen in a white Dodge Journey in the Walmart parking lot on March 9. The report states that Click had two active warrants for his arrest. Boyce observed the vehicle driving in the parking lot of Walmart with a registration that expired in July of 2021. The vehicle pulled into a parking space and Boyce initiated a traffic stop. Click was found sitting in the passenger seat and was taken into custody for his warrants. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Highway 25/70 near Clevenger Cut Off when he observed a grey passenger vehicle with very dark window tint. A traffic stop was conducted for a field comparison test in the parking lot of the Dollar General. Contact was made with the driver, Amber Weaver. Damron explained the reason for the traffic stop in which Weaver stated she had the windows checked and they were legal. She was asked to provide a driver’s license, registration and insurance for the vehicle and informed Damron that she was suspended. Damron asked Weaver for consent to do a comparison test on the windows, which she agreed to, according to the report. Upon conducting a field comparison test with a digital meter, the driver side window showed to have a visible light transmittance of 5%, which is less than the 35% minimum listed in the T.C.A code. Central Dispatch notified Damron that Weaver was revoked for a prior DUI. She was asked if there was anything illegal inside the car or any weapons Damron should know about. Weaver allegedly stated there was nothing inside the vehicle and gave consent to search the car. Damron found a small clear baggie with a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Driving While Suspended: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood clocked a black Pontiac sedan driving 31 mph in a 15 mph school zone on March 8. After stopping the vehicle at Northwest Elementary School, Hazelwood made contact with the driver, Daniel Markland, who was unable to provide a driver’s license. After checking Markland through dispatch, he was shown to have a suspended license for failure to pay. Markland was issued a citation for Driving on a Suspended License and Speeding. A licensed driver came to the scene and drove the vehicle.
Reckless Endangerment: Deputy Jessica Butler and Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs were dispatched to a residence on Industrial Road in reference to a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon arrival, Butler and Ochs were met outside by Jason Smelcer who was yelling “please hurry she’s bleeding,” according to the report. Deputies followed Smelcer into the residence where the victim, Jennifer Bryant, was sitting on the couch with a towel and belt wrapped around her right thigh. A large amount of blood was observed on the floor beneath Bryant’s right leg. A small entry and exit wound was seen on her calf muscle, according to the report. Deputies also observed two rifles on the floor next to Bryant, and one shotgun on the couch. Both Smelcer and Bryant stated that they thought they heard someone outside their residence as Smelcer was sitting in a chair across from Bryant with the two rifles sitting on the chair behind Smelcer. Smelcer alleged that as he got up, the rifles fell and one rifle went off when it hit the floor hitting Bryant in the and striking the couch she was sitting on. An entry and exit hole could be seen on the couch along with marks on the floor with bullet fragments. Deputies noticed that the angle of the wounds in Bryant’s leg along with the holes in the couch showed the firearm was much higher than the floor when it fired. The black Savage rifle was missing its magazine, unloaded and was on safe. A Marlin Model 60 rifle with a broken stock was loaded with ten rounds in magazine, one round in the chamber and was not on safe. The report states that both Smelcer and Bryant were extremely intoxicated. Smelcer was allegedly observed drinking from a bottle of vodka, had slurred speech and was very unsteady on his feet. Detective Bob Schaff was called to the scene where he collected a sample of the victims blood. The report states that deputies believe that Smelcer negligently discharged the firearm striking Bryant in the leg. Smelcer had and active Capias warrant against him and was then taken into custody. He was additionally charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Weapon Involved.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
