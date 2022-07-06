Vandalism: On July 1, police were called to a residence in response to a vandalism complaint. Officer Billy Woody spoke to the caller, who stated that Macey Munyan, age 34, had come to his house and knocked on the door, asking for money. The caller stated he did not answer the door for Munyan, and when he went out to his car minutes later, he saw several large scratches to the paint on the car’s trunk. Woody noted the scratches in the report.
Trespassing: On July 1, police were dispatched to Hampton Inn on Cosby Highway in reference to a male subject who had previously been trespassed from the property. Officer Brandon Cassady spoke to an employee who stated that Brandon Diaz, age 29, had been sneaking around the property after he was trespassed by Captain Donald Coakley on June 30. Diaz was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On July 2, officers were dispatched to a residence in response to an assault call. Police spoke to Kimberly Burchfield, age 55, who told police that nothing had happened, and that she had been arguing with her boyfriend. Police spoke to her boyfriend, who stated that Burchfield had been drinking, and that she had struck him over the head with a picture frame. Police noted lacerations on the man’s forehead and broken glass on the floor. Burchfield was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On June 2, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Officers spoke to loss prevention, who informed them that a female subject, later identified as Stacey Barnett, age 37, had used incorrect bar codes to scan items worth $165.34 while only paying $15.04. Barnett was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Trespassing: On July 2, while responding to an unrelated incident, police came into contact with James Locklear, age 48. Locklear had been previously trespassed from the property by the owner. When police contacted the property owner, he confirmed that he did want to prosecute, and Locklear was taken into custody.
Stolen Vehicle: On July 3, police received a phone call regarding a silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler that had been stolen. The caller stated she had left the vehicle on the side of Highway 25/70 because it began overheating while she was on her way to work. When she returned to pick up the vehicle after work, it was gone. Local towing companies all stated they had not towed the vehicle, and the Jeep was entered into NCIC.
Possession of Schedule VI: On July 3, police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts in reference to a possible unconscious male in the parking lot. Police made contact with Charles Owensby, age 70, who was in his vehicle with the engine running. Patrolman Eli Suggs reported that Owensby “was conscious, but did appear to have slow movements and slurred speech.” Owensby completed all field sobriety tests and appeared sober, but police did locate a clear baggy that appeared to contain marijuana in Owensby’s back pocket. Police asked to search Owensby, at which point he stated that he did have marijuana in his pocket. The baggie was confiscated and Owensby was issued a citation for Possession of Schedule VI. The total weight of the suspected marijuana was 19 grams.
DUI: On July 3, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Zoomerz in regards to a man in the parking lot who was in and out of consciousness. Shelton identified the man as Terrence Steen, age 37. Steen was sitting on his motorcycle with his helmet on sideways, waving his arms “as if he was trying to swim in the air,” according to Shelton’s report. Steen performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. A used syringe with brown residue was found in Steen’s pocket.
Domestic Assault: On July 3, police were dispatched to Newport Medical Center in reference to a patient with a laceration to his left eye. Police spoke to the man, who stated that his girlfriend, Kristin White, age 39, had punched him in the face, “because Ms. White thought he was looking at other women,” according to Officer Brandon Cassady’s report. Police made contact with White, who stated she shoved the man because he had lunged at her, which police determined was inconsistent with the man’s injuries. White was found to be the primary aggressor in the incident and was placed under arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
