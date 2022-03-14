Custodial Interference: On March 7, police spoke to Bryan Batiste, who stated that his daughter’s mother had failed to return his daughter to him in accordance with their custody documents. According to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report the child had gone with Ashley Mency, age 34, on Friday March 4, and was supposed to be returned to Batiste’s custody on Saturday, March 5. Batiste stated that Mency had refused over text and phone calls to return th child. On March 8, Batiste informed police that his daughter still had not been returned. Police advised Batiste that a report would be made for Custodial Interference.
Disorderly Conduct: On March 9, police responded to a call from Village East Apartments regarding a possibly intoxicated female subject. Patrolman Joshyua Shults made contact with Jessica Nelson, age 39. According to Shults’ report, Nelson “started screaming and cussing,” when police checked on her. Nelson was given an opportunity to calm down but continued causing a disturbance in the apartment complex. She was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct.
Possession of Schedule II: On March 9, Sergeant William Garber initiated a traffic stop for a red Chevy truck with an expired registration. The driver was identified as Mark Houge, age 47. Houge could not provide a current registration for the vehicle. Houge gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, and police found two plastic baggies containing a total of 1.31 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Police also found another gram of suspected methamphetamine on Houge’s person, as well as several knives, two cut straws and a razor blade. Houge was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: On March 9, Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke to a female caller regarding her ex-boyfriend Kordell Stewart, age 24. According to the caller, Stewart allegedly mixed ant and roach killer into her shampoo and conditioner bottles. The victim stated she had been using the shampoo and conditioner for weeks, and that the chemical could have been mixed into the bottles as early as February 14. The victim reported that her hair had become brittle and she was having breathing issues and diarrhea. She also stated she had used the shampoo and conditioner on her one-year-old child, but had seen no signs of harm in the child. The victim stated that she had given a blood sample at Rural Medical and would receive results on March 9. Shults took the bottles of shampoo and conditioner into evidence.
Reckless Driving/Evading Arrest: On March 10, Sergeant William Garber initiated a traffic stop for a silver Honda Fit traveling 78 mph in a 40 mph zone of West Broadway. The vehicle continued into downtown and turned south onto Woodlawn Avenue, when Garber lost visual of the vehicle. Patrolman Chris Silvers made contact with the vehicle on Mineral Street and gave pursuit until the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Wilton Springs Road, driving into the parking lot of Rural Medical Services. The vehicle was disabled in the parking lot and the driver, who was identified as John Hevley, age 53, attempted to flee on foot until Patrolman Silvers was able to detain him. Hevley was charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Evading Arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.