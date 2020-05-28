Roberts arrest: Gail Roberts, 47, Myers Circle, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, May 26. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Roberts without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Maynard arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport woman on Wednesday, May 27. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle with a headlight out on Cosby Highway. At that time, Ptl. Weber came in contact with the driver, Jonathan Sweeten, and passenger, Beverly G. Maynard, 33, Rice Street. According to the report, Maynard had an active warrant for her arrest and was detained without incident. Officers then obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found a bag that contained 1 gram of suspected heroin and 10 Gabpentin pills. Maynard claimed ownership of the drugs. She was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule V and violation of probation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
