Criminal Conspiracy: Corrections officers located a narcotic substance inside the shoe of an inmate on April 25. The shoes were brought in by a female identified as Marika Seal, 31, Sneedville. Seal discussed the purchase of the substance and how to get it into the facility while on the phone with two inmates. One inmate, identified as Michael Seal, 36, Sneedville, was heard on the recording telling Mrs. Seal how to hide the substance. Warrants were filed for both subjects.
Vehicle Vandalized: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in reference to an individual claiming their vehicle was vandalized. Forbes spoke with Mica Sweeney, the owner of a 2017 Subaru Forrester, who stated he was parked near the Appalachian Trail off Waterville Road when the vandalism occurred. Sweeney stated that he returned to his car after hiking and it had a different sound once cranked. He looked under the vehicle and noticed cut marks in the exhaust pipe near the catalytic converter.
Theft of Property: Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to 1773 Bloom Road in reference to a theft that occurred on April 26. Pickens spoke with Miranda Sparks who stated she had been out of town for a few days due to the passing of her father. Sparks said a Husqvarna weed eater, multiple tools and comic books were taken from her residence. A suspect was named in the theft.
Violation of Protective Order: Deputies were dispatched to 429 Vinson Way in reference to an unwanted visitor. Deputy Zach Shelton made contact with Gerema Dawn Loyd who stated her son, David Loyd, Jr., 29 Newport, was inside her residence and that she had an active order of protection against him. Deputies entered the residence and took Loyd into custody. David Loyd was charged with Violation of an Order of Protection.
Failure to Appear: James Murphy, 32, Newport, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on West Highway 25/70. A warrant was taken out for Murphy’s arrest for Failure to Appear. Murphy was transported to the County Jail without incident.
Theft or Property: Mary Jimison, the owner of a rental cabin on Hooper Highway, reported several items were stolen from the property on April 28. Jimison said the cabin was recently rented, and as she went to check the cabin, she found the welcome mat, artificial fern and a wooden sign were missing from the property. No charges have been filed at this time.
Vehicles Stolen: Deputies were dispatched to 332 Padgett Mill Road for a motor vehicle theft report. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Larry Davis, the owner of the stolen cars, who said he left his residence, and when he returned two of his vehicles were gone. One vehicle was a 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass, and the other a 1995 Oldsmobile 88. Neither vehicle was running at the time of the theft. The investigation is still ongoing.
Vehicle Stolen: Hunter Shults reported his Chevrolet Duramax truck was stolen during the afternoon hours of April 29. Shults told Deputy David Moriarty he left the vehicle at a pull off across from Weavers Bend due to it have mechanical problems. Shults said he checked on the vehicle periodically and was in the process of locating a trailer to tow the vehicle. When he returned to check on the vehicle around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the truck was gone. There are no suspects at this time, and Shults was advised to contact local towing companies to see if they moved the vehicle.
Burglary/Vandalism: Deputy Joey Ownings was dispatched to 2550 Knob Creek Road in reference to a burglary call. Ownings spoke with Joshua Caldwell, the property owner, who stated that someone had broken into the back door of his residence, but didn’t take anything from the home. The subject also busted out the back driver’s side window of Caldwell’s vehicle. The subject took cloths, a bottle of cologne and cut the catalytic converter off the vehicle. The total amount of the stolen items and damage to the vehicle is estimated at $2,100.
Assault/Joyriding: Deputies responded to a domestic assault call at 462 Lower Bogard Road on April 29. Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with the victim, Terry Szabo, who stated that Larry Parks, 53, Newport, has been staying at her residence, but she had asked him to leave. Szabo said that Parks made an extra key to her vehicle, which she was trying to get from him at the time of the assault. Szabo reported that Parks struck her with an open hand and pushed her down on the porch. Parks left in the vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene. Charges have been filed for Domestic Assault and Joyriding.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
