Barnes arrest: Joshua Taylor Barnes, 41, Rockpile Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with child support on Friday, Sept. 25. Deputy Bill Miller arrested Barnes without incident.
Disorderly conduct: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Greystone Way concerning a dispute on Saturday, Sept. 26. Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with Sherry Terry, 35, who said she and her boyfriend were arguing when she took his keys. According to the report, deputies advised Terry that she needed to return the keys. However, at that time Terry became “belligerent” and began screaming at deputies. Terry was then placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Juvenile charged: Deputies were dispatched to 115 Ed’s Way concerning a domestic altercation on Thursday, Sept. 24. Upon arrival, Deputies Joshua Boyce and Tim Snapp spoke to Diane McCarter, 57, who said a 16-year-old assaulted both she and Gwenda Fine, 52. Deputies observed wounds consistent to McCarter’s story. According to the report, Det. Lt. Michael Whitmer was called to the scene due to the juvenile being reported as missing. During the investigation Det. Lt. Whitmer learned the juvenile had been attempting to sell marijuana. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault (two counts), simple possession and sale and delivery.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched 192 New Cave Church Road, concerning an intoxicated female subject on Saturday, Sept. 26. Sgt. Heath Willis observed Sonya Huffman, 50, Apple Grove Road, sitting on the ground and screaming at her husband. According to the report, Huffman had slurred speech and she was unsteady on her feet. Huffman was arrested and charged public intoxication.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Saturday, Sept. 26. Deputy Zach Magouirk was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cut Off Road when he observed a white Acura swerving on the roadway. Deputy Magourik conducted a traffic stop where he made contact with the driver, Eduardo King, 28, Moose Way, who had bloodshot eyes. The report states there was an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. According to the report, deputies attempted to conduct a series of field sobriety tests, but King was too unsteady to complete the tests. King was then placed under arrest without further incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed five small bottles of Bird Dog whiskey in the front passenger set. King was charged with driving under the influence, open container law, failure to maintain lane of travel and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
