Warrant served: Randy Keith Hurley, 54, Dandridge, was served with a circuit court capias warrant on Thursday, July 9. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Hurley at a residence on Lakewood Drive without incident.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Briar Thicket Road, in reference to a domestic assault that occurred on Wednesday, July 8. Deputy Ethan Keys came in contact with the victim, Lauria Lorranine Conard, 22, who said she and Noah Hines, 20, were arguing when he allegedly struck her in the face and head. Conard also advised she was struck with a moonshine jar. Deputies observed wounds consistent to Conard’s story. Hines fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Domestic assault: Roger Lee Acord, 64, Salem Road, filed an assault report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 8. Deputy Zach Shelton spoke with Acord, who said Sherry Soloman, 42, allegedly assaulted him at his residence. Acord advised that Soloman became angry with him because he would not fix her vehicle. A warrant has been issued.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.