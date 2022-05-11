Possession of Schedule VI: Sergeant Joshua Boyce observed a black Lincoln sedan with no tag displayed while patrolling the area of Dark Hollow Road. The vehicle began to drive recklessly as Boyce tried to catch up to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle turned onto Cedar Ridge Way and Boyce initiated his lights and sirens. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was identified as Kristina Baker. Baker stated that she was “going to the Courthouse to pay a ticket that she received a couple weeks ago,” according to the report. Baker was searched by a female deputy at the scene due to her stating that she had marijuana on her person. Baker did not have proof of insurance and stated that her tags had expired. Baker was charged with Possession of Schedule VI, Reckless Driving, Financial Responsibility and Violation of Registration Law.
Suspended License: On May 7, School Resource Officer Jacob Sutton was patrolling the area of North Highway 321 when he noticed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle was also traveling 35 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon conducting a traffic stop, Sutton made contact with driver, Jeffrey Grooms, who provided his name and date of birth because he did not have his license on his person. Upon checking Grooms with Central Dispatch, they advised he had a suspended license. Grooms was also unable to provide proof of financial responsibility for the vehicle. Grooms was also found to have an active warrant out of Sevier County. Central Dispatch confirmed the warrant with Sevier County who advised they had the warrant in hand and would meet deputies to take Grooms into custody. Grooms was detained and placed into Sevier County’s custody. He was also cited for Driving on a Suspended License, Driving on an Expired Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility.
Probation Violation: On May 7, Deputy Rebecca Colley placed Rita York into custody for a Capias warrant out of Cocke County Sessions Court and a Probation Violation out of Circuit Court. York was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Old State Route 35 on reports of a female passed out behind the wheel of a burgundy colored Nissan. As Magouirk approached the area he was informed that the female driver had woken up and began traveling southbound on North Highway 321. Magouirk passed the vehicle and observed it straddling the centerline of the roadway. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Rosa Laws. While speaking with Laws at the driver’s side window, Magouirk noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, and Laws allegedly stated that she had consumed two beers,” according to the report. Laws exited the vehicle and Magouirk noticed that she appeared to have urinated on herself, was unsteady on her feet and had to use the side of the vehicle for balance. Magouirk administered a field sobriety test to Laws, which she performed poorly on tasks. Magouirk discovered four empty Michelob Ultra bottles in a six pack, two empty Michelob Ultra cans and a separate six pack of Michelob Ultra that contained one unopened beer but the other five were missing. All open containers were located in the rear passenger side floorboard. Laws did submit to a blood draw, which was performed by paramedics with First Call. Laws was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.