Capias: Deputies Jessica Butler, Josh Malone and Zach Magouirk, joined Sergeant Heath Willis at a residence on Musterfield Road, to serve an active Sessions Court Capias Warrant on Jerry Wheeler, II. Upon arrival, deputies were met by Wheeler’s mother, who stated that her son was not there. Deputy Butler asked if they could come in to make sure Wheeler was not inside the home. The report states that she gave deputies permission to enter the home, at which point they walked into a back bedroom and noticed a stack of clothing moving inside the open closet area. Butler instructed the person who was hiding under the clothes to come out. Wheeler stepped out and was taken into custody.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a dark color passenger vehicle fail to stay within its lane of travel. Damron conducted a traffic stop near Eds Way and made contact with the driver, identified as Lonnie Samples. After checking Samples through central dispatch, Damron was notified he had a revoked driver’s license. Other deputies were called in to assist and spoke with the front seat passenger, identified as Cynthia Lane. Lane was asked if there was anything illegal inside the car and stated she had placed a pipe inside her bra. The report states that Lane also admitted to having methamphetamine on her person. Deputy Miranda Williams retrieved a tube like container with 14 green/round pills suspected to be Mylan, along with approximately 22.2 grams of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine from Lane’s person. Samples gave consent to a vehicle search, and deputies found a pill bottle inside the center console area with approximately 130 white oval pills of suspected Carvedilol, which had a prescription name that did not match either of the suspects. Samples and Lane were placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Felon in Possession of Weapon: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence of Industrial Road in reference to a male subject that was sitting on a tree stump in the yard with two shotguns. Deputies observed the male, identified as Matt Douglas, age 43, Newport, sitting near a shed. The report states that Douglas started walking across the yard with a shotgun allegedly saying “go ahead and shoot me.” Deputy Blake Cupp and Captain Dave Robertson gave verbal commands for Douglas to put the weapon down but he refused. Douglas walked up to the front porch of the residence and sat down in a chair while placing the shotgun at his feet. Robertson continued to communicate with Douglas, but he refused to comply with his requests. Douglas proceeded to get up and walk around the corner of the house and ran toward the backyard. Deputies gave chase but eventually lost sight of Douglas. The Mossberg 12 Gauge shotgun was seized and taken into evidence. On Thursday, March 24, Deputy Forbes received information that Douglas was walking on Industrial Road. Forbes, Lieutenant Wes Keys and Deputy Jacob Damron located Douglas and he immediately ran into wooded area. Forbes was able to catch Douglas and placed him under arrest. Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to a call dispatch received about a navy colored Impala being driven recklessly at a high speed. Williams drove toward the vehicle’s last known location and passed the vehicle as it headed toward Cosby High School. The driver was positively identified as Lisa Shults. Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, Williams made contact with Shults who said she did not have a valid license because it was revoked. The County Jail advised Williams that Shults had an active warrant, but they were unable to find the hard copy. Shults was taken into custody for Driving on a Revoked License.
Probation Violation: Deputies responded to Old Highway 411 concerning a male who was passed out inside a vehicle. Sergeant Joshua Boyce arrived on scene and found the male asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The male was identified as William Kennedy. Kennedy showed to have an active Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Kennedy did not appear to be under the influence of any kind of narcotics or alcohol. The County Jail verified the warrant, and Kennedy was placed under arrest and transported to the jail.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when he observed a vehicle crossing the fog multiple times. Prior to conducting a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped abruptly while turning into a driveway. The report states that the driver immediately got out of the vehicle. Forbes gave verbal commands for the driver to get back in the vehicle to which he complied. The driver, identified as Kelly S. Hall, stated he did not have a valid license. Dispatch advised Hall’s license status was revoked due to a prior DUI. During a pat down search of Hall’s person, a green baggie with suspected Methamphetamine was found in his left front jean pocket. Hall was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Driving Whiles License Revoked and Financial Responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
