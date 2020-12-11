Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to By-Low Market concerning a male subject who was harassing customers on Monday, Dec. 7. Captain Donald Coakley made contact with the male in question identified as David Childress, 39, Walker Hill Way, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Childress admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Gunter arrest: A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a vehicle after he saw it had expired tags. Officers made contact with John Glen Gunter, 54, River Chase Trail, who did not have insurance on the vehicle. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle where they found a bag that contained five pills identified as Alprazolam. Gunter was charged with possession of schedule IV, expired registration and violation of financial responsibility.
Hooker arrest: Richard Hooker, 44, King, NC, was served with active outstanding warrants for identity theft, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and theft of property $1,000-$10,000 on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The warrants stem from a theft that occurred at A-Z Rental in 2019.
Eddington arrest: Scott Eddington, 41, Briggs Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Eddington at Walgreens.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
