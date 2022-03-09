DUI: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the Shell Station on West Highway 25/70 in reference to a wreck that occurred on I-40. Upon arrival, Butler was met by NPD officer Justin Shelton, who stated that he smelled alcohol on Douglas Scott Mohney, Jr., one of the drivers. Shelton stated he also got the information on the driver who was allegedly struck by Mohney. Upon speaking to Mohney, Deputy Butler also smelled alcohol on Mohney’s person. Mohney was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which he did poorly on, according to the report. Butler placed Mohney under arrest at that time. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence-First Offense, Violation of Implied Consent and Open Container Law.
Capias: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence on Pheasant Way in reference to a male subject with active warrants being at the property. Upon arrival, Forbes spoke with the owner who stated Christian Ramsey was inside the home. Dispatch advised Forbes that Ramsey had a Capias warrant for his arrest. Permission was given for Forbes to enter the home and he made contact with Ramsey in a bedroom. Forbes placed Ramsey under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: On Tuesday, March 1, Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to Wells Drive in reference to a female subject under the influence. A resident in the neighborhood stated the female was going by the trailers "cussing everyone." Forbes made contact with a female, Alice Vick, who matched the resident's description. Vick stated she was angry about the way people treat her daughter, who also lives in the trailer park. Forbes arrested Vick and transported her to the County Jail.
DUI: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of Highway 321 in Parrottsville in regards to a possible impaired driver. While en route, Brooks was advised the vehicle was parked at the Dollar General Store on South Highway 340. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with the caller and employees who pointed toward the vehicle in question and stated that the male and female inside the vehicle were "passed out.” Brooks approached the vehicle and noticed the male subject, Michael Hayes, sitting in the driver’s seat. The female passenger was identified as Stacey Barnette. Brooks knocked on the passenger side window and both Hayes and Barnette woke up in “a panic.” While speaking with Barnette and Hayes, Brooks noticed there was a glass pipe sitting in the driver’s side door within Hayes' reach. During the conversation, Brooks noticed that Hayes was trying to “hide the glass pipe.” The report states that Hayes was “speaking fast and his pupils were very constricted.” Brooks administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Hayes, which he performed poorly on all tasks. Hayes was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. While searching his person, Deputy Josh Smith located a container that had two small baggies inside along with a cut straw. Smith transported Hayes to the County Jail. Corrections Officers notified deputies that Hayes had bags of suspected methamphetamine and heroin on his person. He was charge with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possession of Schedule I and II, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act and Introduction into a Penal Institution.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
