Zook arrest: Melissa Zook, 30, Old Solomon Ferry Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Feb. 8. Deputy Rebecca Colley arrested Zook at her residence without incident.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Bogard Road and McGaha Chapel Road in reference to a female subject that passed out in a vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 6. Deputy Jessica Butler made contact with the female in question identified as Samantha Bowlin, 35, Mineral Street, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Bowlin and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching her vehicle deputies found syringes, a spoon, small bags and narcotics. During the investigation Bowlin admitted to injecting heroin. She was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule IV, driving unlicensed, violation of implied consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Probation violation: Brandon Clark, 34, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 7. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood arrested Clark without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.