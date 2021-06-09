Revoked License: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood observed a red Nissan sedan driving 29 mph in a 15 mph school zone on Woodson Road. After making a traffic stop on Rankin Road, the driver was identified as Cynthia Loveday, 37, Newport. Her license showed to be revoked for an unsatisfied judgment out of Pigeon Forge. Loveday was taken into custody and charged with Driving on a Revoked License. Loveday was also cited for speeding.
Failure to Appear: Deputy Joshua Malone was dispatched to 807 Bridges Chapel Road regarding individuals at a residence they had previously been evicted from. Malone spoke with Lonnie Samples and Shawna Fullington. He advised Fullington and Samples that nobody was supposed to be on the property. Samples was found to have an active warrant from Sessions Court in Cocke County for Failure to Appear. Samples was taken into custody at that time. Samples and Fullington were both served with the writ of possession. Samples was transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 1271 Sweetwater Road on reports of a domestic incident. Deputy Zachary Magouirk made contact with Ethan Hux who stated that he and Ms. Ivey Odell had gotten into an argument over their vehicle which led to a physical altercation. Hux had no visible injuries, but claimed that Odell had hit him with a chain from a key ring. A short time later, Odell returned to the residence and stated that during the argument Hux became angry and attempted to take the keys to the vehicle. Odell said Hux struck her in the right side of her face before dragging her out of the driver’s side door. Odell did admit to striking Hux with the chain but claimed that it was in self defense after being struck in the face. Odell stated that the reason she left prior to law enforcement’s arrival was because she feared Hux would assault her again. Odell had red marks and swelling on the right side of her face as a result of the assault. Hux was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Multiple Charges: Larry Parks came to the Cocke County Jail annex to turn himself in on previous charges made by Constable Nathan White. Parks was taken into custody on June 7 on charges of Reckless Driving, Evading Arrest, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Lane and Financial Responsibility.
Theft Over $1,000: Deputy Colby Franco was dispatched to Eastern Plating for a theft report on June 7. Franco spoke to Jamie Valentine who stated that Brett Johnson an employee, had stolen ten bronze carriers on June 6 at approximately 4:18 p.m. Video footage was obtained and added into the report. The video showed Johnson taking the items, exiting the building and hiding the stolen property under a rug that he later puts into his vehicle. The stolen property was valued at $2,000 and a warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest. Captain Bob Schaff contacted Hamblen County for assistance and spoke with Sgt. Jim brooks. Brooks advised he would have patrol go to Johnson’s residence and serve the arrest warrant. Deputy Franco met a Hamblen County Deputy in White Pine and took custody of Johnson. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Colby Franco was dispatched to 1049 Old Greenville Highway to a domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival he made contact with Heath Hembree who stated that Jacen Valentine, 40, 521 Freeman Avenue, Newport, arrived at the residence and started “beating” Brittany Rathbone. Hembree said it looked like Valentine had a knife at the time of the incident. Franco spoke to Rathbone who stated she was sitting in her car when Valentine pulled up and yelled a profanity at her. She stated that Valentine then took the gas cap off her vehicle. Valentine reportedly walked over to her and threw the gas cap at her face causing her lip to bleed. Valentine then removed the keys from the car and other items that were unidentified. Rathbone told Valentine to stop and he proceeded to punch her in the face causing a black eye and swelling. The report states that Valentine told Rathbone he was going to kill himself with his knife. Valentine left the scene before Franco’s arrival. Rathbone refused medical treatment. Warrants have been issued for Valentine on charges of Domestic Assault and Theft.
Vehicle Stolen: Aaron Huff called the Sheriff’s Office to report his 2013 Toyota Tacoma had been stolen from his residence at 2491 Elk Way. He advised that the truck was parked in his yard on the night of June 6. Huff advised that he has the only key to the vehicle and that it has been with him the entire time. The vehicle was valued at $8,000.
DUI: Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to the area of Rankin Road at Meeks Way for a vehicle that was all over the roadway. Pickens arrived on scene and saw a vehicle in the grass just off the road. The driver was identified as Camryn Gregg, 22, 808 Elena Way, Newport. Pickens looked in the vehicle and saw Gregg was sleeping. He started speaking to her and she was talking very slow and having trouble answering questions. Pickens asked Gregg to exit the vehicle, and she was unsteady on her feet when she got out and almost fell. Gregg agreed to perform a field sobriety test, but could not keep her balance or follow instructions. Gregg was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Revoked License, Reckless Endangerment, and Open Container Violation. The report states that Gregg admitted to drinking and taking Xanax.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.