Probation violation: Scott R. Williams, 46, Arrowhead Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Deputies served Williams the warrant at the Cocke County Courthouse.
Couple arrested: A Newport couple is facing a pair of charges following a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 24. Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle crossing over the centerline numerous times on Carson Springs Road. He came in contact with the driver, Fred Green, and passenger Wendy Blazer. According to the report, deputies asked the couple if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which they stated there was not. A subsequent search of the car revealed a bag that contained 2.38 grams of methamphetamine. Both Green and Blazer were placed under arrest without incident. While en route to the Cocke County Jail Annex, deputies reported that Blazer was “choking”. Deputies then learned that Blazer reportedly “swallowed” heroin. Blazer was charged with possession of schedule II and tampering with evidence.
Warrants served: Verdie Rathbone, 39, Moonglow Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Rathbone the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Devon Bailey, 26, Tolley Hollow Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Bailey the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: John Campbell, 38, Jimtown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Aug. 23. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Campbell without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.