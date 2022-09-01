MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton conducted a traffic stop of Clevenger Cutoff Road after observing the vehicle operate on the roadway with a registration plate that could not be read. Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Burchfield made contact with the driver, Timothy Davis. Davis opened the door and stepped out of the vehicle. Burchfield stated that he appeared to be very nervous. After giving Davis several verbal commands, he finally sat back down inside the vehicle. Davis was later given a command to exit the vehicle, and Deputy Burchfield saw several buds of marijuana in the door handle. Davis was detained, and the vehicle was searched for other contraband. Officers found a cigarette pack containing folded pieces of paper and small plastic bags with clear crystals inside. They also located a plastic sandwich bag with more marijuana. A pill bottle with twelve capsules of antibiotics not prescribed to Davis was found in the rear passenger area. While searching the vehicle, the license plate number was run and found to be fake. The VIN number was then checked and was confirmed to be stolen out of Ohio. Davis stated he had just recently borrowed the vehicle from his brother. Davis was transported to the Cocke County Jail and was charged with theft of property over $1,000 and several drug related charges.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputies Timothy Snapp and Rebecca Colley responded to Greystone Way in reference to a domestic disturbance. Central Dispatch advised that the male, identified as Jonathon Jones, had left on foot walking on West Highway 25/70 toward Covered Bridge Mobile Home Park. Deputy Snapp stated he was waiting to pull onto the highway from the BP station and did not see Jones walking along the roadway. He said he then went on to the residence on Greystone Way and spoke with the complainant Mary Stapleton. Stapleton wrote a statement that says Jones was outside of her home when she opened the door to call for her dog. She said Jones tried to get her to come outside to him, and when she didn’t, he came through the backdoor. Stapleton stated that once inside, Jones went to her bedroom, jumped on the bed, and grabbed her by the hair and arms. She stated he then called her vulgar names and said he would kill her and who she was with. The deputies reported that they did not see any visible marks on Stapleton. Deputies did advise Stapleton to go to the Cocke County Courthouse to obtain an Order of Protection and file criminal charges against Jones. Lieutenant Chris Barnes and Deputies Colby Franco and Jacob Sutton checked the Covered Bridge Mobile Home Park area and the area between the park and Carson Springs Road but did not find Jones.
