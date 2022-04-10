DUI: On April 5, around 2 a.m. Patrolman Paul Weber observed a male subject slumped over the steering wheel of a Pontiac in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center. Weber approached the vehicle and observed “a cap containing meth-like residue, as well as an uncapped and bloody syringe in the driver’s side floorboard,” according to his report. Weber woke up the driver, who was identified as Patrick Holt, age 54. Holt admitted to using meth sometime before midnight, and Weber reported that Holt’s eyes were dilated and his arms had “fresh track marks where it appeared he had recently injected narcotics.” Holt performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI. A search of the vehicle revealed several more used syringes, a digital scale, cut straws, and baggies with meth-like residue. Holt was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Counterfeit: On April 5, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Bojangles’ in response to a complaint about a counterfeit $10 bill that was given as change. The complainant alleged that he received the bill as change for his order and did not know it was fake until he tried to use it at Speedway gas station. According to the complainant, the manager of Bojangles’ stated that it could not be proven that the bill came from the store. The bill was logged into evidence.
Check Fraud: On April 5, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter spoke to Food City Loss Prevention, who stated that several stores in the area had received bad checks with the names “Kenneth McBeegibson” and “Dwayne Tussing” printed on them. One of the checks was cashed at Food City West Gas ‘n Go for $100 on February 16. Police reviewed footage of the incident, in which a female subject could be seen cashing the check before leaving in a silver Nissan Armada.
DUI: On April 6, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a vehicle crash on Cosby Highway in which a Black Audi SUV had run onto an embankment near Old Cave Church Road. The driver was identified as Joel Spenner, age 67. Spenner stated he had taken prescription painkillers before driving. Spenner performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI. Spenner was transported to First Call EMS for a blood draw before being taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: On April 6, Officer Alex Reese responded to a domestic incident regarding a juvenile. The juvenile stated that his grandmother had “gotten in his face and was screaming and yelling at him,” according to Reese’s report. The juvenile stated that he asked his grandmother to stop three times before he punched a hole through the wall of the residence. The juvenile was issued a citation for Vandalism Under $1,000.
Fugitive from Justice: On April 7, police spoke to a caller regarding her three-month-old son, initials MH. The caller stated that MH’s father, Michael Newson, age 24, had picked the juvenile up from her apartment around 11 a.m. on April 6. Over the next eight hours, Newson returned to the apartment once without MH and gave vague or no response when the caller asked about MH’s whereabouts. Detective Jason Ramsey recognized Newson’s name, recalling that Newson was under federal indictment and was supposed to be in custody in Atlanta. Newson had been accidentally released from custody on April 3. Police began a missing child report for MH because of Newson’s status as a fugitive, and Newport Housing Authority Compliance Officer Nick Holt contacted police about a male subject entering the apartment with a baby carrier and leaving the apartment, without the baby carrier, in a black Chevy Equinox. Police located the vehicle and made contact with Newson in the back seat. Newson was taken into custody until U.S. Marshalls arrived. The driver of the car, Jessica Walker, age 38, was placed under arrest as well, for warrants unrelated to the incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
