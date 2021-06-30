Assaulting an Officer: On June 27, officers responded to a call from a residence on 4th Street regarding a domestic incident. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to a woman behind the residence later identified as Molly Jones, age 31. Jones did not identify herself and did not comply with Weber’s instructions. After investigation, police were able to determine that Jones had been causing a disturbance on the front lawn of the property, and Jones was placed under arrest. While officers were trying to detain Jones, she reportedly continued to resist being handcuffed and attempted to keep officers from placing her in the back of the patrol car, at which point she scratched Weber’s arm with her fingernail causing a two-inch laceration. Later, at the Cocke County Jail Annex, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was asked to assist in changing Jones’ clothes, and Jones reportedly struck Laughter in the face while changing.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 26, police responded to a call regarding a possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the caller, Alexas Bailey, age 25. Bailey told police that her brother had struck her in the back of the head during an argument. According to Weber’s report, Bailey did not show any visible marks that would indicate having been struck, and her speech was slurred. Other people in the residence stated that Bailey was “tripping” and that no assault had occurred. Police gave Bailey several tests and determined she was likely under the influence of narcotics. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: On June 25, officers responded to a shoplifting call from Weigel’s on Cosby Highway. Police spoke to Brittany Smith, age 27, and Nicholas Smith, age 25. Brittany Smith admitted to police that she had attempted to steal items from the Weigel’s but returned the items after being caught by the clerk. According to the report, Brittany Smith appeared to be intoxicated. Nicholas Smith was found to have active warrants out of Catawba County, NC. Both individuals were placed under arrest and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession: On June 26, Patrolman Paul Weber witnessed a Jeep run a red light on West Broadway. Weber initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Victoria O’Dell, age 42. According to the report, O’Dell appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant and was given a field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on. Police found a bag containing 0.75 grams of suspected crack cocaine, as well as a bag containing 3.8 grams of suspected cocaine. Police also found a loaded pistol in O’Dell’s purse. O’Dell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: On June 26, Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to Food City East in response to a shoplifting call. Shults spoke to Jeffrey Reed, who had attempted to steal several packages of lunchmeat, citronella candles and razor blades. The items were valued at $147.40. Reed was issued a citation for theft.
Resisting Arrest: On June 28, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a black Toyota that was traveling 19 miles per hour over the speed limit on Cosby Highway. The driver, later identified as Aaron Shetley, age 36, initially gave officers the wrong name in an attempt to avoid being identified, as he had an active child support warrant. As officers tried to detain Shetley, he broke away and began running down Sequoyah Drive. Officers were able to subdue Shetley with the use of a Taser and took him into custody. Officers found 27 2mg Clonazepam pills in the vehicle.
DUI: On June 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Cosby Highway in regards to a possible drunk driver. Suggs was informed of the location of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Camryn Gregg, age 23. Gregg performed poorly on field sobriety tests and consented to two breath tests, upon which she registered a 0.154 and a 0.139 BAC. Gregg was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.