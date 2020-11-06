Warrant served: Nikki Gibson, 41, Cooper Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for harassment on Thursday, Nov. 5. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Gibson at her residence.
Child support: Donna Zsizseri, 46, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Thursday, Nov. 5. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Zsizseri following a traffic stop without incident.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to two active shoplifters on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said he observed Ashley Bledsoe, 32, Wonderland Way, and Angel Vargas, 29, Shag Road, attempting to steal several items from the store. Both women were arrested and approximately $89 worth of merchandise was recovered at the scene.
Warrant served: Janice Hall, 65, Woodstone Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for shoplifting on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Hall following a traffic stop without incident.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to AutoZone concerning a possible impaired driver on Monday, Nov. 2. Patrolman Eli Suggs made contact with Samuel Barrientos, 44, Highway 411, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2004 Ford Freestar. According to the report, Barrientos had an odor of alcohol about his person and he had slow movements. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Barrientos and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and violation of implied consent.
Probation violation: James Accord, 42, Domino Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Nov. 2. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Accord without incident.
Failure to appear: Maeleon E. Woods, 52, Musterfield Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Nov. 2. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Woods following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Christopher Williamson, 38, South Susong Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Nov. 2. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Williamson without incident following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
