Theft of Property: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp responded to Clear Creek Road with Newport Utilities (NU) about an incident of tampering and theft that occurred on an electric meter. Dana Clark of NU advised that the electric had been turned off to the residence in question on June 23, but the electric meter was still in place. On November 17, NU recorded a power outage because the meter had been tampered with, according to the report. When Deputy Snapp and Clark went to inspect the meter they found it was missing. Clark reported that the last person to have electricity turned on at the home is now deceased. Melissa Harris, daughter of the deceased individual, had been living at the residence. NU has a $300 tampering fee and a $200 disconnect fee.
Domestic Assault: Narcotics Lieutenant Max Laughter was in the area of Golf Course Road when a physical domestic assault was reported in the area. Laughter responded and made contact with Patricia Gunter, who was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. Gunter stated that she had been in an argument with her grandson, Isaac Williamson, which turned physical when Williamson allegedly hit her and pushed her to the floor. Laughter spoke with Haley Webb, who was inside the residence, and is the girlfriend of Williamson. Webb stated that she heard Williamson screaming at his grandmother and also observed him hit her and push her to the floor. Webb stated that she got into an argument with Williamson after the initial incident. During the argument, Williamson allegedly struck Webb knocking her to the floor and injuring her fingers. Laughter placed Williamson under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Drug Paraphernalia: On Friday, November 19, Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when she observed a Subaru Forrester operating with a headlight out. Upon stopping the vehicle, Brooks made contact with the driver, identified as Sarah Sturm, and the passenger, Melissa Potts. During the investigation, Brooks asked Potts if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. Potts stated, “Not that I know of.” At that time, Brooks asked Potts if she could search the vehicle and she gave verbal consent. During the search Brooks found a black glass case that contained several used and unused syringes along with two bags that had a white powder residue inside. Brooks asked Potts and Sturm who the needles belonged to and she allegedly claimed ownership. Brooks cited Sturm for Drug Paraphernalia and Light Law Violation.
Probation Violation: Deputies went to 139 Cheyenne Circle to carry out a welfare check on an Autumn Lynn Johnson. Johnson could not be found at the residence when Deputies arrived, but Christopher Toby answered the door. Toby advised that he hadn’t seen Johnson since Tuesday morning, November 16. Toby verbally consented to let deputies look around for Johnson inside the home. Toby was found to have two active warrants for his arrest. Toby was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: County Dispatch advised Sergeant Dylan Norton that a possible drunk driver was headed southbound on Cosby Highway on November 20. The caller informed dispatch that the vehicle nearly struck multiple cars head on in the wrong lane of travel. The caller then informed dispatch that the vehicle had turned around near Janice’s Diner and headed towards Newport. Norton observed a vehicle matching the description failing to maintain its lane multiple times. The vehicle turned onto Bogard Road in the wrong lane of traffic, nearly striking another vehicle head on. Norton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in contact with the driver, Shannon Bachtel. While speaking with her, Norton could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. The report states that Batchel’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Norton asked Bachtel if she had drank any alcohol, to which she said yes. Bachtel said she had “multiple beers and a mixed drink.” Bachtel was asked to complete a field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on all tasks. Norton placed Bachtel under arrest and transported her to the County Jail. Inside her vehicle was several open beer cans and a red solo cup filled with an unknown beer.
Multiple Charges: Deputies were dispatched to Carmack Road in reference to a vehicle that had struck the callers parked vehicle. While responding, dispatch advised that the callers husband had stopped the vehicle in question at the intersection of Cosby Highway and English Mountain Road. Upon arrival, deputies observed a blue SUV with heavy front end damage sitting in the roadway with subjects standing around the vehicle. One of the subjects handed Sergeant Heath Willis the keys he had taken from the driver. The driver was still sitting in the vehicle and was identified as John Michael Eakin. The report states that Eakin had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. Eakin was asked to exit his vehicle and perform a field sobriety test. He performed poorly on all tests given. Eakin’s driver license status came back as revoked for Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility in July of 2019. Eakin was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail. Willis spoke with Allison Power, who stated she heard the crash and looked out and saw an SUV leaving the campground where her truck was parked. Willis observed heavy rear end damage on the victim’s truck. Eakin was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Implied Consent, Driving While License Revoked and Vandalism Under $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
