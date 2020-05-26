Theft of vehicle: Lori P. See, 58, Murfreesboro, filed a theft report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 23. Deputy Rebecca Colley reported that she spoke with See, who said a 1997 green Buick Regal was stolen from her father’s home. The vehicle was last seen on May 20 at the Highway 25E property.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
