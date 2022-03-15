Leaving the Scene: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of Rankin Road and Woodson Road in reference to a hit a run that occurred at the intersection. Ensley made contact with the driver, Daniel Withrow, and passenger, Henry Canada. Both individuals stated they were behind a red two door car on Rankin Road that turned onto Woodson road, then immediately back out onto Rankin Road, colliding with their vehicle. The accident caused their vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch before it came back onto Rankin Road. The vehicle in question sped away leaving behind a red Honda bumper and bumper cover. Canada complained of leg pains as a result of the accident and was treated by First Call at the scene. Ensley and other deputies searched the area for a vehicle matching the description and damage. They located a red Honda Accord parked near Elena Lane. Dispatch reported that the vehicle was registered to Charles Lawrence Ellis. Deputies spoke with Ellis who stated he had been in an accident “down on the road near the school,” and had left the scene due to not having a license. Ellis was placed under arrest for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving While License Revoked.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when he observed a red passenger vehicle pass another motorist on a double yellow line. A traffic stop was conducted at Happy Trails Way, and Damron made contact with driver, David Banks. Banks stated he was in a hurry to get to the hospital due to a possible spider bite that happened three days prior, according to the report. Upon checking Banks through central dispatch, Damron was advised that Banks’ license was revoked. Banks was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Joyriding: Sergeant Heath Willis responded to Beechwood Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. He spoke with Deborah Webb, who said she let Richard Timothy Henderson move in with her after his father’s passing. Webb said Henderson’s girlfriend brought him home on the evening of March 13, highly intoxicated. At some point Webb said she looked in on Henderson and saw him sleeping. Webb stated that around 4:50 a.m. she took her dogs outside and noticed her 2010 Toyota Tacoma was missing from the driveway. Webb went to Henderson’s bedroom and found he was gone as well. Willis observed camera footage from the night in question and saw the truck leaving at around 1:50 a.m. While on scene, Henderson returned the Toyota truck to Webb’s residence. Willis checked Henderson’s license status, which came back revoked for a DUI in December 2015. Henderson was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Vandalism: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to a residence on Wind Spirit Way to do a vandalism report. Magouirk made contact with Brittney Shipley, who stated that shortly after she had arrived home her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Parks, came to her residence and began knocking on the door. Shipley stated that she told Parks he needed to leave her residence, at which time he walked away and Shipley went back inside of her home. Shipley stated that several minutes later she heard several loud bangs outside of the residence and when she went to investigate, discovered that the rear driver’s side tire and front passenger side tire of her vehicle had been deflated. The windshield was also busted on the passenger side. Shipley stated that she did not see anyone around the vehicle and did not see the act take place. Shipley stated that Parks was outside at another residence on the opposite side of the road from her home. She confronted Parks who denied damaging the vehicle. There were no witnesses to the vandalism, but Shipley is checking with a neighbor to see if cameras in their driveway caught the suspect on video.
Criminal Trespass: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp responded to residence on Ramblin Road in reference to an ongoing property dispute. Jay Keller told Snapp that he was inside his home when he heard his dogs barking. Keller went outside to find Jimmy Weaver parked in his driveway. Keller asked Weaver to leave but he allegedly refused. Keller stated that Weaver began walking around the property taking pictures. Keller again asked Weaver to leave and Weaver allegedly threatened to burn Keller’s house down. In the report, Keller told Snapp that Weaver said he didn’t care if Keller and his family was home and threatened to kill him. Weaver left the property before Snapp’s arrival. Keller was advised to get a copy of the report in order to obtain a summons against Weaver for Criminal Trespass and Assault. Keller did have security cameras on his property that showed Weaver at the residence.
Reckless Endangerment: Deputies responded to a home on Roys Road in reference to a domestic disturbance between a stepson and stepfather. They arrived and spoke with a William McCarter, who said he got into a “fuss” with his stepdad after he told him to “speak nicer” to his mother. Leslie Naillon stated that he had argued with McCarter who lives in the same home. The report states that Naillon took his pistol outside to try and scare McCarter. Thinking the gun was unloaded, Naillon stated that he accidentally fired a round into the McCarter’s vehicle just below the driver’s door where McCarter was standing. Naillon was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon Involved.
Violation of Court Order: Sergeant Heath Willis took phone traffic from dispatch in reference to an Order of Protection that had been breached. Brandi Bible told Willis over the phone that her husband, John David Bible, had got into a dispute with her and their children on March 10, which led Newport City Police to responded to the scene. On March 11, Mrs. Bible stated that she came to the courthouse and filed for an Order of Protection against Mr. Bible. She stated that her husband called her later that day, but she did not answer the phone. Willis also spoke with Captain Eric Ramsey who verified that he served the Order of Protection on John David Bible on March 11. Mrs. Bible stated that they have a court date later this month on the Order of Protection. The report states that Bible drove to the courthouse where he turned himself in on the Violation of Court Order charge.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
