Probation violation: Carrie Hufstetler, 48, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Sgt. Joey Owings served Hufstetler the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Casey Frazier, 36, Edward Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Oct. 16. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Frazier at a residence on Rays Loop.
Failure to appear: Steven D. Walton, 40, West Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Walton the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Sarah Bell Smith, 23, Clearwood Road, filed a domestic assault report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Oct. 18. Deputy Zach Shelton spoke with Smith, who said her father, Sterlin Smith, 57, Old Parrottsville Highway, allegedly struck her “four or five times” earlier that day. Deputies observed wounds consistent to her story. Warrants were filed for Mr. Smith’s arrest.
Theft: A Stihl weed trimmer was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 17. Sgt. Wes Keys spoke with Earl Jenkins Jr., 59, Point Pleasant Road, who said the weed trimmer was last seen at his residence. The estimated loss is $400.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fowlers Ridge Road, concerning a domestic altercation on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Upon arrival, Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Lennett Hodges, 37, who said while she and Claude H. Owens, 37, were arguing, he allegedly pushed her down and struck her. Owens was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: Travis Wilkins, 37, Kinseys Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Sgt. Joey Owings served Wilkins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
