Turner charged with DUI: Heaven L. Turner, 26, Blue Mill Road, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 31. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped Turner on Old Knoxville Highway for speeding and for having taillight out. Upon making contact with Turner, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle. According to the report, Turner admitted to smoking marijuana prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Turner and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and light law violation.
Murphy arrest: Amanda C. Murphy, 30, Bobcat Ridge way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Aug. 31. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Murphy without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to 364 Lincoln Avenue, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Upon arrival, Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Keyla Dickerson, 22, who said Angel Rodriguez, 24, allegedly “attacked” her at the residence. Officers observed wounds consistent to Dickerson’s story. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a male and female on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Patrolman Justin Shelton stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel. He made contact with the driver, identified as Dshannon Goins, 50, Asheville, and the passenger, Danielle A. Compton, 28, Hill Top Drive. According to the report, Goins had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol about his person. He reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Goins and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest without further incident. Officers learned Goins was driving Compton’s vehicle and that she too was under the influence. Compton was also placed under arrest. Goins was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent while Compton was charged with public intoxication and driving under the influence by consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
