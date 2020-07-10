Patterson arrest: Justin W. Patterson, 22, Dandridge, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property $1,000-$10,000, driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident on Thursday, July 9. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Patterson at Sparkle Wash without incident.
Two arrested: Two Newport men were arrested following a traffic stop in Newport on Thursday, July 9. Patrolman Jessy Burgess stopped a vehicle due to an improper tag. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Benjamin D. Laws, 38, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, and the passenger, Michael Paul Runyan, 43, Wright Road. According to the report, Laws had a suspended Tennessee driver’s license and he was placed under arrest without incident. Runyan was also arrested on an array of active warrants. While searching the vehicle officers found a baggie that contained .5 grams of suspected heroin that belonged to Laws. Laws was charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of schedule I.
Probation violation: Michael Frazier, 49, Eds Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, July 7. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Frazier without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Michelle Murphy, 28, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, July 7. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Murphy without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: John Campbell, 38, Bucks Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, July 7. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Campbell without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Tyrone Woods, 47, River Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, July 7. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Woods without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
James arrest: Patrick James, 20, Rankin Road, was arrested by the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, July 8. Patrolman Brandt Stephens reported he conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle with a bumper that was falling off. Officers made contact with the driver identified as James, who had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Officers attempted to administer a field sobriety test to James but he refused to participate. James was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Grooms arrest: Spencer Grooms, 30, Keener Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Tuesday, July 7. Patrolman Jordan Douglas reported Grooms was wanted after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend, Brittany Reese, 26, at Food City East. Grooms was arrested at Knights Inn without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
