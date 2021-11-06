Active Warrants: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Stoneview Way in Cosby when he observed a red truck with a rear passenger brake light out. Damron initiated a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Phillips. Dispatch notified Damron of several active warrants for Phillips’ arrest out of Knox County and Franklin, Tenn. Both counties advised dispatch they were willing to extradite Phillips. Damron placed Phillips under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Pursuit: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 to assist the Madison County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle pursuit that crossed into Cocke County. The initial reason for the pursuit given by Madison County was that the driver of the vehicle was possibly intoxicated. Madison County deputies terminated their pursuit around Wolf Creek on East 25/70, but given the reason for pursuit, Magouirk along with Deputy J. Malone continued to the area. Deputies made contact with the vehicle at the intersection of South 107 and East 25/70. Deputy Malone attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop even after blue lights and audible sirens were initiated. Throughout the pursuit the vehicle continuously crossed into the opposite lane of travel at speeds in excess of 70 mph. Officers with the Newport City Police Department were able to successfully deploy Stop Sticks on East Highway 25/70 at the intersection of Old Asheville Highway deflating all four tires on the vehicle. The driver continued on 25/70 and onto Farra Way at which time the vehicle came to a stop for a short period of time before the driver fled again in reverse ignoring officers’ commands. The vehicle continued back on to East Highway 25/70 for a short time before turning onto Ridgeland Drive. The vehicle was unable to continue due to having four flat tires and came to a stop in front of a residence on Castle Heights Drive. The driver, Shane Corker, and passenger, Kimberly Christian were placed under arrest without further incident. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Kingsport.
Possession of Schedule VI: On Thursday, November 4 Deputy Randy Forbes, with the assistance of Lieutenant Deputy Wes Keys, conducted a traffic stop on West Carpenter Road for an illegal display of registration. Curtis Reed, the driver of the 1998 Toyota, was checked for a driver’s license status through dispatch. They advised that Reed had a revoked license. During a pat down search of Reed, Forbes located a paper towel with a green leafy substance inside of Reed’s shirt pocket. The weight of the substance was approximately 3.33 grams. Forbes sealed the substance and entered it into evidence for TBI lab testing. The passenger in the vehicle, Helen M. King, was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court and was arrested at the scene. Both Reed and King were transported by deputies to County Jail.
Assault: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to Pinnacle Way in reference to a female with an altered mental state. Butler was met by a female walking towards her trying to give her a hug. Butler advised the female, later identified as Aezlyn Mellott, to stop. Mellot reportedly kept walking around the property trying to get into vehicles. The report states that Mellot told Butler that she had been up for four days doing meth and heroin. Butler attempted to subdue Mellot, but she fought with the deputy and kicked her multiple times. Sergeant Dylan Norton arrived on scene to assist Butler in getting Mellot handcuffed and placed in the back of Butler’s vehicle. Mellot was charged with Assault, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.
Aggravated Assault: Sergeant Ethan Keys responded to Was Road in Cosby on the report of a man with an axe that had busted out a window to a residence. While en route to the call, dispatch advised that it was the caller’s son, Chaz Evans, who was causing the disturbance. Keys arrived on scene to find Evans in the front yard holding a Hatchet and a piece of paper. Evans stated that there was someone in his mother’s house and that he was “going to burn them out.” Keys told Evans to put the hatchet down, but he did not comply. Lt. Ricky Holt arrived on scene and Evans proceeded to go back into the camper where he lives on the back side of the property. Holt kept an eye on Evans while Keys spoke with the caller. Barbara Evans stated that her son was beating on the side of the house earlier that morning. When she opened the door she reportedly saw him standing in the yard with the hatchet. Mrs. Evans said her son threw a large rock through the window and also threw in a gas can with the lid off. Deputies spoke to Mr. Evans and were able to talk him out of the camper. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
