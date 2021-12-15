Public Intoxication: On Sunday, December 12, Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regard to a male subject walking in front of traffic on East Highway 25/70. Upon arrival, a male subject was found in a ditch on the side of the highway. Forbes made contact with the male identified as Anthony George Mosley. Forbes immediately requested an ambulance be en route. Mosley reportedly stood up on his own and began screaming and using profanity. The report states that Mosley had trouble keeping his balance while standing and continued to curse at Forbes and others. Mosley stated he did not want an ambulance and Forbes placed him under arrest. Mosley was transported to the County Jail where he was charged with Public Intoxication.
Capias: Deputies were dispatched to a home on Caton Grove Road for a physical domestic violence call. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with two of the residents. Both stated that the incident was verbal only. They then said two others had left the scene prior to Norton’s arrival. They were identified as Kristy Hundley and John Benson. Deputies checked the immediate area and found Hundley hiding under the home. Hundley was taken into custody for an active Capias warrant. After leaving the residence, Hundley advised she had left her inhaler inside the home and was having shortness of breath. She began coughing and was unable to take deep breaths. Norton pulled over at a safe location and asked a fellow deputy to retrieve the inhaler. The inhaler was given to Hundley, and after several draws she became stable and was able to breathe properly. Hundley fell asleep in the back seat on the patrol car on the way to the County Jail. Norton woke Hundley up and due to her sudden drowsiness and incoherence asked if she had ingested any narcotics. Hundley said yes, and the report states that she swallowed an unknown amount of heroin while underneath the residence. Norton advised the jail staff of the situation and informed them to keep an eye on Hundley.
DUI Third Offense: On Friday, December 10, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cut Off Road. He noticed a male subject that appeared to be passed out in a blue Toyota parked in the Shell station parking lot. The report states that the male subject was “jerking in the seat and his eyes were closed.” Forbes conducted a welfare check on subject identified as William Gauge Reece. Forbes reported seeing a syringe in Reece’s right hand before he knocked on the window of the car. He asked Reece to step out of the vehicle and detained him. Reece allegedly told Forbes he had just used a “point” and didn’t remember leaving his car running. Reece declined any chemical testing and signed a form stating he refused a blood draw. During the search of the vehicle several syringes both new and used were found in the center console, driver’s seat, passenger seat and back seat. Dispatch advised that Reece had two prior DUI convictions and was driving on a revoked license. Forbes took Reece into custody and transported him to the County Jail.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.