DUI: Deputy Becky Shanor observed a vehicle cross the centerline multiple times on Highway 321 near Jim Town Road. Shanor was off duty and on her way home, but notified the shift supervisor, Lt. Jonathan Ochs, of the situation. Parrottsville Patrolman Derek Wright also observed the vehicle cross the center line twice before a traffic stop was performed near Old Parrottsville Highway. Ochs arrived on scene and identified the driver as Connie Dennis. The report states that Dennis “smelled like an alcoholic beverage and had slurred speech” while talking with deputies. Dennis was asked to exit the vehicle to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety test, which she reportedly performed poorly on. Dennis was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail for booking. Dennis was read the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement to which she refused to consent. The report states that Dennis asked Ochs to see the advisement again, and she allegedly ripped up the form and stated that she wanted to speak to her lawyer.
Felon in Possession of Weapon: Sergeant Joey Owings was dispatched to Old Parrottsville Highway in reference to a male who was going door to door asking for a ride. The caller stated that the male may possibly have a fire arm. While heading to Old Parrottsville Highway, Owings saw the subject walking on North Highway 321. Owings came in contact with the suspect who was identified as Tyler Franklin Rocchi. Owings asked Rocchi if he had a weapon on him and he reportedly stated “yes.” Owings removed the weapon from Rocchi’s person so that Deputy Tim Snapp could check the weapon through central dispatch. Deputies asked Rocchi where he got the weapon, a Cobra 38 special, and he stated he found it beside the roadway on Old Parrottsville Highway. The report states that the weapon was clean and oiled with no signs of being exposed to weather. Rocchi was found to have three active warrants for Violation of Probation and Theft of Property over $1,000. Rocchi had been convicted of three felonies in North Carolina and one out of Florida. He was taken to the County Jail where a corrections officer found a bag of suspected Heroin on his person. Rocchi was charged with Possession of Schedule I, Introduction into a Penal Facility and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
Animals Running at Large: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to Under the Mountain Road concerning dogs that had attacked a family pet. Scott Adkins reported that he has house cats that he ties to a leash when they are outside so they won’t run away. While one of the cats was outside on a leash, Cora Jane Huff reportedly came to Atkins’ home on horse back with two bulldogs following her unleashed. The report states that the dogs attacked Atkins’ cat and each dog had “one end of the cat in their mouths before being scared off” by Atkins’ wife. Atkins said that the cat ran away to hide leaving him uncertain how badly it was hurt. Deputy Snapp went to Rainbow Way to talk with the owner/caretaker of the dogs, Steve Huff. Huff advises that the dogs actually belong to his daughter, Jamie Huff, who is currently incarcerated. Snapp issued a written warning citation to Huff due to it being the first of its kind reported to Central Dispatch.
Possession of Schedule VI: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area Cosby Highway when he noticed a truck with one headlight out. Forbes approached the vehicle pacing it at 69 mph in a marked 45 mph zone. The report states that the vehicle was “unable to maintain lane moving far left across the fog line.” Forbes activated his emergency lights and siren and conducted a traffic stop. He approached the vehicle and the driver allegedly stated “I’m going to jail.” Forbes reported smelling a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked the driver, Brandon O. Williams, if there was Marijuana in the truck to which he allegedly stated “Yes.” Forbes was also able to detect the smell of liquor coming from William’s person. Williams allegedly stated that he drank moonshine at his girlfriend’s house two hours prior to the incident. Williams was asked to perform a Standard Field Sobriety test, which he reportedly performed poorly on all tasks given. Williams was taken in custody and read the Tennessee Blood and/Or Breath Consent Advisement Form. The report states that Williams refused to provide a sample and signed the form stating he would not consent. A search of his vehicle was conducted and deputies found .79 grams of a green leafy substance in rolled white paper inside a medicine bottle. Williams was taken to the County Jail on charges of DUI-Second Offense, Possession of Schedule VI, Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, and Speeding.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood clocked a maroon Chevrolet S10 at 28 mph in a 15 mph school zone. After stopping the vehicle on Woodson Road, the driver was identified as Lori Woodson. Woodson advised that she did not have a license due to it being revoked due to a prior offense. After checking Woodson through dispatch, it was revealed that Woodson had a revoked license from 2018 for producing a counterfeit license. Woodson was issued a citation for Driving while License Revoked and Speeding.
Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Judds Lane in reference to an ongoing domestic dispute called into central dispatch by a child at the address. The child stated to dispatch that a man and woman were “fighting” and the woman was bleeding. Upon arrival, Deputy Jalynn Ensley noticed a white Chevy SUV was attempting to back out of the driveway. He pulled into the driveway behind the vehicle and the male occupant in the driver’s seat immediately opened the drivers door and began to get out of the vehicle. The male in question, identified as David Dwayne Bryant, was told to get on the ground and was detained at that time. Deputies made contact with a female passenger, identified as Lacrisha Gibson, was reportedly bleeding from above her eye. Gibson alleged that while at a restaurant in Newport, she and Bryant had gotten into a verbal argument. Gibson stated as they left the restaurant, and while she was driving, Bryant allegedly struck her in the face with his fist, she pulled the vehicle over at Evans Towing in Newport. Gibson pulled into a nearby parking lot, where she alleged that Bryant struck her again with his fist on both of her hands and one of her feet. Ensley made contact with a resident at the home, identified as Karen Williamson, who stated that all of the events had taken place at the residence on Judds Lane. Williamson stated that Bryant came into the home and asked her to remove Gibson from the vehicle. Williamson further stated that Gibson was “kicking” the white Chevy SUV and would not exit the vehicle. She told deputies that she did not see Bryant strike Gibson. Deputies chose to take Bryant into custody and transported him to the County Jail. He was charged with Domestic Assault.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Carson Springs Road when he observed a passenger car sitting in the roadway, appearing to be broken down. Damron activated his blue lights and approached the driver’s side window. He observed a male subject, later identified as Brandon Micheal Mantooth, with a “green round pipe up to his lips with an orange torch lighter heating up the end of the pipe and smoking it.” Damron asked Mantooth to step out of the vehicle, and he allegedly stated “I’m so sorry I will not ever do it again.” Damron detained Mantooth and saw a clear bag with a crystal like substance inside suspected to be Methamphetamine. Mantooth was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail for booking.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.