Public Intoxication: Hollie Sanchez, 1189 Raines Road, Newport, was arrested on March 9 following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Sanchez was charged with Public Intoxication and Failure to Comply with Child Support. Deputies spoke with Sanchez’s neighbors who said she struck her boyfriend, Otha Barnes, several times. Sanchez was very intoxicated, according to the reports, and was a danger to herself and others.
Probation Violation: Deputies were dispatched to 424 Rock Hill Road for a possible domestic disturbance on Tuesday, March 10. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke to the victims in the incident who stated that Coy Isaiah Mitchell, 19, had been yelling and arguing, and appeared to be highly intoxicated. The Cocke County Jail confirmed there was an active warrant for Violation of Probation for Mitchell’s arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Driving while License Suspended: Leonard Ray Hannah, 26, 172 Willow Glen Way, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on March 9. He faces charges of Probation Violation, Driving while License Suspended and Financial Responsibility.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Liberty Hill Road on the report of a female in the roadway on March 10. Magouirk found Jessica Williams, 41, 390 River Rest Way, sitting in the middle of the road slumped over and unconscious. Williams seemed very confused and could not tell Magouirk why she was in the road. Williams was unsteady on her feet and Magouirk assisted her to his patrol car. While searching her belongings Magouirk found a small bag of methamphetamine tucked inside a cigarette pack. Williams was taken into custody on the charge of Possession of Schedule II. The report stated that Williams was arrested on Feb. 2 for possession of meth, and was just released on March 7.
Violation of Sex Offender Registry: Deputy Zachary Magouirk initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Carson Springs Road after he observed the vehicle had only one working headlight. During the stop the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Melissa Williams, 50, 1889 Oak Grove Road, Dandridge. Dispatch confirmed Williams had an active warrant for Violation of Probation along with another warrant for Violation of Sex Offender Registry. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Drug Paraphernalia: Deputies responded to North Highway 321 in reference to a person walking in the roadway. The individual was identified as Jason McMahan, 42, Newport. McMahan was found near the edge of the road wearing all black. Deputy Jamison Pickens asked McMahan to present his ID. When reaching into his jacket pocket to retrieve the ID a small bag with Methamphetamine residue fell out. While searching McMahan’s person, Pickens found multiple needles and rolling papers. McMahan was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Public Intoxication/Resisting Arrest: A White Pine man is facing charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Stop, Halt, Arrest or Search after a crash on March 7. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 25E and Hilltop Road concerning the accident. Deputies could not locate the driver of the vehicle, but did spot an individual walking through the front yard of a residence. Deputy James Cupp ordered the individual to stop, but the subject ran from the scene. The subject identified as Jody Gunter, 43, White Pine, was later found on Odell Road. He attempted to flee once again but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Cupp reported that Gunter had an odor of alcohol coming from his person, slurred speech and pinpoint pupils. Gunter was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
