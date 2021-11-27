DUI: On November 23, police were dispatched to Walmart Tire Center in reference to a woman who had dropped her vehicle off and pulled several beers from the car. Police spoke to Walmart employees, who stated that Ann Phillips, age 64, had taken three beers from her car and started drinking them in the parking lot. Officers spoke to Phillips, who stated that she had drunk one beer and taken one and a half strips of Suboxone. A witness approached police later and confirmed that they had seen Phillips consume at least three beers. Phillips performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.
Violation of Probation: On November 23, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Ethan Bailey, age 25. Bailey had an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation. Bailey was placed under arrest and served the warrant.
Trespassing: On November 23, police received a call from a residence on River Road regarding a man trespassing on the property and refusing to leave. Police made contact with the caller, who stated that James Locklear, age 48, was on his property without permission. The caller stated that Locklear had also threatened him with a knife. Police made contact with Locklear and placed him under arrest. Locklear “actively resisted arrested by attempting to pull his arms away and thrashing his shoulders,” according to Patrolman Justin Shelton’s report. During a search of Locklear’s person, police found a glass pipe with brownish residue. Locklear was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Violation of Probation: Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a white GMC pickup that was traveling west on US 25/70 at 82 mph in a 50 mph zone. Wright made contact with the driver, who was identified as Travis Shults, age 33. Shults was found to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Shults was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Vandalism: On November 23, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter received information to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan occupied by Travis Shelton, age 38. Shelton was known to have an active warrant for Vandalism over $1,000. Laughter found the vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6, with Shelton asleep inside the vehicle. Laughter placed Shelton into custody and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
