Pack arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Epley Road in reference to an assault that occurred on Saturday, May 30. Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Karrie Sanderlin, 26, who said Jesse Pack, 54, allegedly assaulted her. Pack was placed under arrest and charged with assault.
Bilka arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hooper Highway near DJ’s Market concerning a male subject who was throwing wood at vehicles on Monday, June 1. Upon arrival Deputy Brock Hannah said he found Shaun Bilka, 29, hiding inside a Razor side by side. According to the report, Bilka had an odor of alcohol about his person and admitted to throwing wood at vehicles. Bilka was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
DUI: A Newport woman is facing a trio of charges following a vehicle accident on Sunday, May 31. Deputy Daniel Smith was dispatched to the area of Old Sevierville Highway concerning a vehicle that struck a utility pole. Deputy Smith came in contact with the driver, Wilma D. Belcher, 64, who “showed” signs of impairment. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Belcher and she performed poorly on all tests given. First Call EMS was called to the scene but Belcher denied medical attention. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving while license revoked.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
