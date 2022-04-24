Assault: On April 19, police spoke to Reid Hawley who stated that Alvin Shelton, age 67, had physically assaulted him at Ruby Tuesday. Hawley stated that he had approached Shelton in the restroom at the restaurant to ask about a sum of money that Shelton owed his friend. According to Hawley, Shelton told him it was none of his business and began shoving his fingers into Hawley’s chest. Hawley then shoved Shelton, and Shelton punched Hawley in the face, causing a small laceration to his lip. Hawley stated he then punched Shelton and knocked him down before walking out of the bathroom. Hawley stated he then left the restaurant and come to the police station to file the report.
DUI: On April 20, police responded to a vehicle accident near a Newport residence. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the driver of a Jeep that had rolled in the back yard of the residence. The driver, Kordell Stewart, age 24, had pulled himself from the vehicle and was “stumbling around,” according to Weber’s report. Stewart had slurred, muffled speech along with slow reaction times and poor balance. During the accident, Stewart’s vehicle caused an estimated $2,500 of damage to the property where he crashed, and also damaged a Newport Utilities meter. Stewart performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He admitted that he had a firearm in the vehicle, and police found a loaded .22 caliber Taurus TX pistol.
Domestic Assault: On April 20, Patrolman Alex Reese spoke to an 18-year-old male about an altercation with his father, Larry Smith, age 54. According to the victim, he and Smith had been hunting, and when they returned home Smith appeared to be upset about the mail being taken inside. The victim went into the house to feed his dogs, and Smith allegedly began throwing things out of his son’s truck onto the ground. The victim asked if Smith had lost something, at which point Smith “got in his face and started yelling at him,” according to Reese’s report. Smith followed his son into his bedroom and assaulted him, knocking him to the floor and trying to choke him. The victim had bruises on his arms and around his neck from the altercation.
Harassment: On April 20, police spoke to Kelsey Smith at Tennessee State Bank regarding harassment directed towards her from a “male non-customer.” Smith stated that Brad Salmons, age 32, had been harassing her over the past few months, including filing false complaints with her manager at the bank. Smith’s coworker stated that Salmons had also approached her husband, with whom he previously worked, and asked him to have Smith’s coworker “keep tabs on her and what she was doing.”
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
