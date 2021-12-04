Shoplifting: On November 30, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walmart on Cosby highway in response to a shoplifting call. Suggs spoke to Walmart employees, who had observed Jennifer Parks, age 36, leaving the store with items she had not paid for. The items were valued at $80.64 and were recovered by Walmart employees. Parks was issued a trespass notice and cited for theft under $1,000. Later in that morning, police would be sent back to the area as Parks was not honoring the trespass notice. Parks was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On December 1, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in response to a shoplifter. Laughter spoke with a Walmart employee who stated that she had witnessed Ashley Lovell, age 34, attempting to leave the store with $98.07 worth of merchandise with no intent to pay. Lovell was placed under arrest for theft under $1,000 and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Stolen Vehicle/DUI: On December 1, police were dispatched to the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in regards to a possible overdose in a vehicle. When police arrived, the subject was awake and was attempting to drive away. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the driver, who was identified as James Price, age 20. Price stated that he had smoked marijuana about three hours prior, and that he had been asleep in the car for twenty minutes. Witnesses on the scene stated that Price had been asleep for over three hours. According to Weber’s report, Price appeared to be under the influence of marijuana. Additionally, the Nissan Rogue that Price was driving was listed as a stolen vehicle. Price performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Possession of Schedule II/IV: On December 1, Detective Derrick Webb initiated a traffic stop for a silver Toyota Tacoma with an expired dealer plate. Webb reported a strong smell of marijuana that was noticeable as he was approaching the car. Webb spoke to the driver, James Douglas, age 33. Douglas denied having any marijuana in the vehicle with him, but his passenger stated that she had smoked marijuana in their hotel room earlier in the night. The passenger surrendered a marijuana cigarette when confronted. Douglas denied knowledge of his passenger’s possession. Douglass denied consent for police to search his vehicle, so CCSD Deputy Cupp and K-9 Unit Narco were called to assist. Narco signaled an alert, giving Webb probable cause to search the car. The search revealed 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 grams of suspected marijuana, various other drug paraphernalia, and $620 in cash. Douglas was placed under arrest.
Active Warrants: On December 1, Newport Police Department received warrants for the arrest of Scottie Hicks, age 48, from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Police traveled to Hicks’ address to make contact with him and placed him under arrest for robbery and domestic assault. During a sweep of a building, police also found Jennifer Sexton, age 48, in the basement. Sexton had an extraditable warrant for Violation of Parole out of Knox County. Both individuals were taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
