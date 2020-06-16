Gatens arrest: Shawn D. Gatens, 45, Seabrook Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Thursday, June 11. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Gatens at his residence without incident.
Ball arrest: A Newport man is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Friday, June 12. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a Chevrolet truck for speeding on Morrell Springs Road. Ptl. Weber came in contact with the driver, Chevy Ball, 19, Mineral Street. During the investigation, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Ball admitted he smoked marijuana prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Ball and he performed poorly on all tests given. Ball was then placed under arrest. According to the report, Ball was found in possession of a baggie that contained .38 grams of marijuana. He was charged with driving under the influence, marijuana possession and failure to exercise due care.
Probation violation: Anthony M. Williams, 49, Cosby Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Sunday, June 14. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Williams at Coin Laundry without incident.
Rice arrest: A brief scuffle led to the arrest of a Newport man on Saturday, June 13. Patrolman Eli Suggs observed Tommy L. Rice, 38, Baysinger Road, walking near A&W and knew he had an active warrant for domestic assault. According to the report, as officers attempted to place Rice under arrest, he actively resisted. Ptl. Rice attempted to flee the scene but was caught and taken into custody. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest.
disturbance at NHA: Officers were dispatched to 656 Myers Circle, after a female complained that a male subject cursed at her juvenile son on Sunday, June 14. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Melissa Boatman, 43, who said she and Jerry E. Calhorn, 37, had been arguing because Calhorn and his guest were parked in front of her residence. Boatman advised this has been an on going issue. Ptl. Weber advised Boatman there are no assigned parking spots at Newport Housing Authority. Officers then spoke with Calhorn, who said he and his friend were putting air in his vehicle’s tire when Boatman allegedly became angry. Calhorn denied cursing at any juveniles. No arrest was made.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
